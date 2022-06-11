Loggers Defeat Larks, 11-9

La Crosse secured their first extra-inning victory of the season last night in Bismarck. Will Watson (West Virginia) started for the Loggers. Despite only allowing one hit, the Canadian native struggled with his command, walking 7. On the evening, he tallied 3.0 innings with 3 earned runs.

After a flurry of Larks offense led by Aaron Mann (Drury University) and Jackson Beaman (Missouri), who drove in 7 collectively, Grady Gorgen (Troy) and Trey Frahm (Nebraska) were able to close the door out of the pen. Gorgen pitched 1.2 scoreless innings and Frahm tossed a scoreless 9th, earning his third save of the season.

Offensively, the Loggers conjured up 11 runs, 5 of which came in the 8th inning. Jack Haley (Cal State Fullerton) went 2-5 with 3 runs scored, Sam Siegel (Butler CC) had a 2-4 night with 2 RBIs, Zac Rice (UT-Martin) posted 2 hits and a double, and Aiden Sweat (North Florida) went 2-6 while driving in 3.

The Lumberman will continue their four-game series with the Larks tonight in Bismarck, North Dakota. The first pitch is set for 6:35pm at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field.

