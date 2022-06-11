Kenosha Routes Battle Creek to Tie for Division Lead

Historic Simmons Field, WI- The Kenosha Kingfish blew out the Battle Creek Battle Jacks 12-2 in a showdown between the top two teams in the Great Lakes East.

After only putting up two hits in their prior game, the Kingfish shelled the Battle Jacks pitching staff with 14.

Kenosha ace Clark Candiotti (2-0) gave up his first two earned runs of the year, four hits, three walks and struck out four hitters in 4 innings of work for his second consecutive win. Battle Creek hurler Garrett Martin (0-1) took his first loss of the season after allowing six earned runs on nine hits with two walks while fanning three hitters in 4 innings.

Anthony Mangano pushed the Kingfish out front 2-0 in the second inning with a two-RBI (his first two on the season) single that sent Jacob Tobias and Nick Iannantone to the plate.

Ian Collier belted a ball over the left field wall (his second long ball on the year) in the following inning with James McCoy and Drake Westcott on the base pads to make the ball 5-0 after three frames.

Battle Creek got on the board in the fourth inning, making it 5-1, on a fielder's choice off the bat of Billy Hancock that sent Jace Matkin trotting home. In the bottom of the inning, Westcott expanded the lead back to five runs with a sacrifice fly out to right field that sent Parker Stinson home.

The Battle Jacks struck back once again in the top of the fifth thanks to another fielder's choice off the bat of Patrick Mills. This one sent Dillon Kark home to make the game 6-2. In the bottom half of the frame, McCoy hit a single that scored Brady Counsell to give the Kingfish a run in their fourth consecutive inning. This made the game 7-2.

Any possibility of a comeback was extinguished in the seventh inning when Kenosha put up a five spot and sent 10 batters to the plate. Counsell ran home on a passed ball, Westcott walked and sent Mangano home with the bases loaded, Collier hit a double off of the right left field wall to send Josh Leslie and Stinson home and Iannantone sent Westcott home on a bloop single.

Left-hander Will Baker had a notable appearance for the Kingfish, as he threw three innings of no-hit ball while giving up one walk and striking out five in relief of Candiotti.

McCoy went 4-for-5 at the plate for Kenosha while registering a run and RBI. Mangano went 3-for-3 on the evening with two RBI's, a run scored and a walk.

The Kingfish (7-4) will take on the Battle Jacks (7-4) tomorrow with sole possession of the division lead up for grabs. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

