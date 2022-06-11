Larks Drop Heartbreaker, Lose 5th Straight

The Bismarck Larks dropped their fifth straight to the La Crosse Loggers, 11-9, in an extra-inning thriller on Fetzer Firework Friday. Tonight's game was presented by RJR maintenance and Management.

On the hill for the Larks, Josh Alpough (University of Montevallo) got the start and recorded 10 of the team's 17 strikeouts. Alpough also recorded the Metro Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch of the Game at 89 mph. The Larks saw four pitchers out the bullpen from the fifth inning on, all combining for seven strikeouts and six earned runs.

For the Loggers on the mound, Will Watson (West Virginia University) got the start and struggled to find the zone for three full innings. Watson gave up three earned runs, struck out one, and walked seven batters. The Loggers saw strong performances from Grady Gorgen (Troy University) and Trey Frahm (College of Southern Nevada) who went for a combined two and two thirds innings pitched, allowing no runs and striking out five.

The Larks at the plate today hit for a total of eight hits. Jackson Beaman (University of Missouri) went two for four with three RBI, including the game tying hit in the bottom of the eighth. Aaron Mann (Drury University) went one for four with four RBI and two scored runs. Daryl Ruiz (CSU, San Bernardino) also drove in his second RBI of the season in the top of the first.

Bradlee Preap also recorded the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game after tagging out the lead runner at third base with a pump fake over to second that stranded multiple runners in scoring position in the seventh inning.

The Loggers saw an impressive outing from shortstop Jack Haley (Cal State Fullerton) who went two for five with three scored runs. Sam Siegel (Butler Community of Denver) also went two for four with two RBI and two scored runs.

Tonight's game was the first extra-inning matchup of the season for the Larks.

The Larks are back at home for the second game of a four-game series against the Loggers, streaming live on the northwoodsleague.com. You can also watch the game on KFYR-TV across North Dakota. Tomorrow's theme is Minions and has a scheduled first pitch at 6:35 PM. The Larks will also celebrate Staff, Faculty, and Alumni night for Bismarck State College.

