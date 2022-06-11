Huskies Stumble in Game Two of Saint Cloud Series

Saint Cloud, MINN.- The Huskies came into Saturday's contest against the Saint Cloud Rox, riding high after maybe their biggest win of the short season as they knocked off the undefeated Rox the night before.

Duluth turned to Jaren Deberry on the mound, making his Husky debut out of Northern Oklahoma University.

The game started promising as Bobby Blandford got the scoring started with a clutch RBI single that knocked in Kristian Campbell in the first inning.

Deberry struggled mightily in his Rox debut, going only one inning and giving up two runs on two hits, two walks, and a couple of wild pitches. The Rox were up 2-1 after one inning, and after an RBI double from Josh Cowden in the second, Saint Cloud was up 3-1.

The Huskies refused to go down easy. In the third, Duluth took advantage of some shotty defense from Saint Cloud and scored three runs to take the lead. This rally was powered by two errors and a clutch RBI single from Tyler Leroy.

The Husky lead did not last long. Jake Schelonka could not find the strike zone in the fourth, as his third inning of work did not go to plan. He walked in a run to put the Rox up 5-4. Trent Martin came in relief of Schelonka and gave up an RBI infield single to Charlie Condon to make it 6-4 Saint-Cloud.

The rest of the game was not pretty for the Huskies or their fans. The Husky pitching staff gave up five more runs as they continued to give up free passes to the Rox offense. Husky pitching gave up 15 walks, 6 wild pitches, a balk, and hit batsmen. Aside from an RBI double from Kristian Campbell in the 9th, the night went by quietly for Duluth.

The Huskies fall to 8-4. They still lead the Great Plains East Division, and they will get ready to host the Rocester Honkers tomorrow afternoon at 3;05 at Wade Stadium.

