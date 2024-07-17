Rockers Game Suspended Due to Weather

July 17, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







YORK, Pa. - The High Point Rockers game on Wednesday night vs. the York Revolution has been suspended due to weather. There was a total of one hour and 13 minutes in the contest on Wednesday night which reached the bottom of the third inning with both teams scoreless before being suspended.

The Rockers and Revs were slated to play the series finale on Thursday at 11 a.m. Instead, the two clubs will complete the suspended game at 11 a.m. before starting the regularly scheduled game.

Rockers fans can listen to the game on the MixLR app on their mobile device or watch the game on FLOBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.