Lexington Legends Fall Short in 8-6 Thriller against Charleston Dirty Birds

July 17, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington, KY - In an intense matchup at Legends Field, the Lexington Legends narrowly missed a comeback, falling to the Charleston Dirty Birds 8-6. Despite a valiant effort in the later innings, the Legends were unable to overcome an early deficit.

The Dirty Birds took an early lead with a run in the second inning and extended their advantage with two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. The Legends responded with a two-run burst in the sixth inning all while being no hit and a thrilling four-run rally in the seventh, but Charleston's consistent scoring, including two runs in the eighth and an insurance run in the ninth, secured their victory.

JT Riddle led the Legends' offense, going 1-for-2 with a double and 2 RBIs. Pedro Gonzalez also added 2 RBIs, and Kole Cottam and Korry Howell each drew multiple walks to spark the seventh-inning rally.

The Legends will look to bounce back in their next game against the Charleston Dirty Birds on Wednesday, July 16, 2024. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 PM at Legends Field.

