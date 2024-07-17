Revs - Rockers Suspended

July 17, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) - The July 17 York Revolution game against the High Point Rockers has been suspended in the bottom of the 3rd inning due to tonight's weather. The game will be finished on Thursday, July 18, when the Revolution and Rockers will resume play, completing a nine inning game before playing a seven-inning game shortly after in a single-admission doubleheader at WellSpan Park beginning at 11 a.m. with gates opening at 9:30 a.m.

Tickets for tonight's game may be exchanged for tickets to any remaining regular season home game in 2024 (based on availability), including the make-up doubleheader. Exchanges may be made in person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at WellSpan Park or by calling the ticket office at (717) 801-HITS. On game days, the ticket office is open from 10 a.m. until the end of the fifth inning. On non-game-days, the hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.