Revs Battle Back to Beat Rockers for Sixth Straight

July 17, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): Tuesday night's series opener saw a battle of win streaks, as the York Revolution put their five-game streak on the line against the seven-game run of the High Point Rockers. In the end, it was the Revs who grinded out the comeback win, their sixth straight, taking down the Rockers 8-7 at WellSpan Park to kick off a six-game homestand.

The Rockers jumped out to an early lead against starter Michael Horrell, with Quincy Latimore roping a two run double to left field. Jake Washer added a two-out single later in the frame to cap off a three run first inning.

Rudy Martin Jr drove a double off of the top of the Arch Nemesis in the bottom half, eventually scoring on a passed ball to cut the deficit to 3-1.

The Rockers got two runners on with one out against Horrell in the second, but the righty responded with a strikeout and catcher Michael Berglund cut down a runner trying to steal third base to end the inning.

After a 43-minute rain delay in the bottom of the second, Neil Ramirez and Horrell each pitched scoreless frames coming back strong from the hiatus.

Matt McDermott blooped a one out single in the bottom of the third, and with two outs, Colton Welker ripped a hard single to left field. Latimore fielded the ball on one hop, but an aggressive send worked in York's favor as McDermott breezed past the tag of Washer to cut it back to a one-run game at 3-2.

Horrell ran into trouble in the fourth as Ben Aklinski delivered the big blow with a three-run homer to left-center field, building the Rockers lead to 6-2.

The Revs loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the fourth inning against Ramirez but were only able to get one run, which came on a ground ball double play. After four, the Rockers still nursed a 6-3 lead.

McDermott led off the fifth inning by taking a fastball over the Nemesis for his ninth home run of the season and first since June 13 at Long Island. Martin Jr followed with a single and stole both second and third base to bring his league-leading season total to 50. He proceeded to score on a Welker sac fly. With two outs, Zander Wiel came to the plate representing the tying run against his former team and on a full count pitch, drove a solo blast onto the lawn in right center field to tie the game at 6-6.

Denny Bentley had pitched an efficient 1-2-3 fifth inning but was greeted in the sixth by Brian Parreira who ripped a solo home run to right field just inside of the foul pole to put the Rockers back in front, 7-6. Bentley (2-0) walked Clayton Mehlbauer but retired the next three on a pair of strikeouts and a fielder's choice to keep it a one-run game.

Alfredo Reyes led off the sixth inning by turning a slow roller to second base into a double as it snuck under second baseman Martin Figueroa's glove into shallow right center field with Reyes was hustling the entire way. After moving to third on a sacrifice bunt by Alexis Pantoja, Reyes was 90 feet away from tying the game when Martin Jr came to the plate with two outs. Martin Jr legged out a slow roller to second base to tie the game at 7-7 and raced around to score the go-ahead run as Welker drove in his third run of the night with a double to right field one batter later.

High Point pitching retired the final seven Revs hitters, but York's bullpen tossed up a trio of zeroes to close out the game.

Frankie Bartow worked around a pair of singles to leave runners at the corners in a scoreless seventh.

Matt Turner overmatched two Rockers hitters with strike outs before retiring Aklinski on a ground out to work a perfect eighth.

Brett Schulze overcame a first pitch hit batter and a two-out single, retiring Washer on a line out to center to record his third save in as many attempts.

York will look for a series win on Wednesday night when Ethan Lindow (8-4, 6.10) takes the ball against High Point righty Cooper Casad (2-1, 4.21) at 6:30 PM. It is Summer Olympics Kick-Off, Members 1st Federal Credit Union Customer Appreciation Night, Winning Wednesday presented by PA Lottery, and Bark in the Park with a Chew Toy Toss. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: Martin Jr recorded his 50th steal of the season, becoming just the third Revolution player to record 50 steals in a season, joining the co-franchise record holders Wilson Valdez (55, 2014) and Darian Sanford (55, 2021). He also stole his 27th consecutive stolen base, tying the franchise record set by Kobe Kato earlier this season. The Revs stole three bases and now have 206 steals as a team this season, ninth most in Atlantic League history. The six-game winning streak is the Revs' third streak of six games or longer this season; all have occurred since June 18 as the Revs are now 20-5 since that date. York improves to 49-23 overall and 24-12 at home. McDermott has hit safely in 14 straight starts. Welker has an 11-game hitting streak and now has 39 RBI in his last 25 games. Wiel's homer is his 15th this season and second in seven games with York; it is the 76th home run of his Atlantic League career. Atlantic League All-Star and June Player of the Month David Washington re-signed with York prior to Tuesday's game after having his contract purchased by a team in the Mexican League; he batted cleanup and played first base in his first game with York since June 29 and returns with a tie for the league lead in home runs with 23 on the season.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.