Ducks Reach Base Aplenty In Victory Over Ferryhawks

July 17, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 8-3 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

Long Island took a 1-0 lead against Staten Island starting pitcher Malik Binns in the top of the first inning as Ivan Castillo opened the ballgame with a leadoff home run off the batter's eye in straightaway centerfield. Staten Island tied the game at one in the second versus Ducks starter Stephen Woods Jr. courtesy of a solo four-bagger to center off the bat of Luis Castro.

The Ducks went back out in front 2-1 in the third on Aaron Antonini's walk with the bases loaded and made it 5-1 in their favor in the fourth as Frank Schwindel cleared the bases with a three-run double. The visitors broke the game wide open in the sixth as they scored three more times for an 8-1 advantage, highlighted by a two-run double produced by JC Encarnacion and a run-scoring base knock from Joe Suozzi who was making his debut for the Flock

Woods Jr. (5-4) picked up the win, allowing just one run on six hits (one home run) across six innings pitched, walking two while striking out three as the right-hander tallied his third quality start of the season. Binns (3-6) was tagged with the loss after surrendering five runs on six hits (one home run) over three and two-thirds innings of work, walking five and striking out one.

Schwindel had two hits, three RBIs and a run scored and Encarnacion also collected a pair of hits and RBIs along with a run scored, a walk and a season-high three stolen bases and Long Island also drew a season-best 13 walks in the winning effort.

The Ducks and FerryHawks continue their three-game set on Wednesday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Left-hander Jimmy Robbins (4-3, 6.87) toes the rubber for the Ducks against FerryHawks righty Taylor Lepard (0-2, 7.87).

Long Island returns home on Friday, July 19, to open a three-game series with the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks T-Shirts, courtesy of Discover Long Island. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer from The Tap Room as fans exit the ballpark. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

