Robbins and Company Stymie Ferryawks Offense

July 17, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 3-1 on Wednesday morning in the middle game of a three-game series at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

Long Island took a 2-0 advantage versus Staten Island starter Taylor Lepard in the fourth inning thanks to back-to-back two-out base hits from Kole Kaler and Ivan Castillo. The FerryHawks got to within 2-1 in the sixth against Ducks starting pitcher Jimmy Robbins by way of a sacrifice fly off the bat of Alejandro De Aza.

The Flock regained a two-run cushion at 3-1 in the eighth as Aaron Antonini belted a solo home run over the left field wall and into the trees for his seventh roundtripper of the season. The storyline all game long was Robbins as the southpaw came out of the gate retiring the first 16 FerryHawks batters he faced before allowing a one-out walk to Roldani Baldwin which was then immediately followed by a double from Jordan Howard.

Robbins (5-3) was victorious after giving up just one run on one hit across six innings pitched, walking one and striking out four as he was a winner for the fifth time in has last six starts while also notching his third quality start in 2024. Lepard (0-3) suffered the loss, allowing two runs on four hits in five innings of work, walking a pair while striking out four. Ramon Santos struck out the side in the ninth for his sixth straight save in as many appearances.

Six different players in the Long Island starting lineup each had one hit apiece, including Jackie Bradley Jr. as the outfielder extended his hitting streak to 24 consecutive ballgames and his on-base streak to 31 straight contests.

The Ducks and FerryHawks wrap up their three-game set on Thursday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Right-hander Daniel Corcino (4-4, 5.01) gets the nod for Long Island against Staten Island righty Christian Capuano (7-3, 4.51).

Long Island returns home on Friday, July 19, to open a three-game series with the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks T-Shirts, courtesy of Discover Long Island. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer from The Tap Room as fans exit the ballpark. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 710 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

