Rockers Edge Legends, 6-5

May 28, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C- Powered by the bottom of the batting order, the High Point Rockers erased a 5-2 deficit and downed the Lexington Legends 6-5 on Tuesday night at Truist Point.

Evan Edwards, Brian Parreira, Ryan Grotjohn and D.J. Burt combined to go six-for-14 with four runs scored and all five RBI in the win.

Lexington leadoff hitter Gabe Howell started the game with a home run to put the Legends up 1-0 early.

The Rockers responded in the second when Parreira reached on a fielder's choice and Burt blasted his second homer of the year, putting High Point up 2-1.

Lexington reached High Point starter Taylor Guerrieri for four runs in the fourth, highlighted by a two-run homer by Pedro Gonzalez, a triple by Keenan O'Brien and a two-run single from Osmy Gregorio to grab a 5-2 advantage.

Ryan Grotjohn's fourth home run of the season in the fourth inning cut the Rockers deficit to 5-3.

High Point closed the gap to 5-4 in the fifth inning after Zander Weil scored on a sac fly from Evan Edwards.

The Rockers were able to take advantage of a pair of errors by Lexington second baseman Matt Bottcher in the seventh to plate two runs and grab a 6-5 lead. Colin Moran reached on a ball that slid underneath Bottcher's glove but was erased at second when Wiel grounded into a 5-4 fielder's choice. A walk to Edwards put two men aboard with Parreira driving home Wiel with a single. A grounder by Grotjohn to second was misplayed by Bottcher, allowing Edwards to score the go-ahead run.

Austin Ross (W, 2-0) earned the win by retiring the final man of the seventh inning and pitching a 1-2-3 eighth. Jameson McGrane worked around a pair of hits in the ninth to earn his fifth save.

Lexington reliever Aldry Acosta (0-1) took the loss.

"We really fought for that one," said Rockers' manager Jamie Keefe. "We had to grind it out until the end and I'm happy with the way we battled. Huge hit for Parreira, and the bullpen threw lights out again. It seems like every night we're saying that but it's true. They shoved again and they're a massive part of what's made us successful to this point in the year. Just a good solid win tonight.

The Rockers improved to 18-11 on the season while Lexington slipped to 7-22. High Point remains 2.5 games behind Gastonia (21-9) which defeated Long Island 9-4 on Tuesday night.

Game Two of this three game series between High Point and Lexington will be Wednesday, May 28th at 6:35 p.m.

