Homers, Pen Down Staten Island

May 28, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Joseph Carpenter and Shawon Dunston, Jr. belted consecutive home runs in the top of the fourth, and Lancaster's bullpen retired all 10 batters it faced in a 6-3 win over Staten Island, Tuesday evening at SIUH Community Park.

Lancaster has back-to-back wins for the first time since May 5.

The Stormers trailed, 2-1, heading into the fourth, when Trace Loehr lined a single to left to start the frame. Cristian Santana popped out to second, and Chris Proctor forced Loehr on a grounder to first where Luis Castro opted not to step on the base first. Carpenter followed with a blast to left center for a 3-2 lead, and Dunston followed immediately with a rocket to right off John Esposito (0-1).

Santana added a two-run titanic shot to dead center in the sixth inning, but Lancaster left the door open when they failed to convert a bases loaded chance later in the inning.

Noah Bremer (2-1) took the 6-2 lead into the bottom of the sixth and struck out Nate Scantlin to open the inning. Former World Series MVP Pablo Sandoval singled into center, and Joe Dunand reached on a wind blown fly ball that started in left and dropped in center. Luis Castro walked to load the bases, bringing up Ben Norman, who had slugged a two-run homer in the second inning.

Norman hit another deep drive to right center. Dunston could not quite catch up to it, and Sandoval scored easily. A relay cut down Dunand at the plate for the inning's second out. An apparent double play was wiped out by an interference call.

Manager Ross Peeples went to Nolan Long, who fanned Korry Howell for the final out of the inning. Long, Kyle Johnson and James Hoyt never allowed a baserunner, nor, for that matter, a ball out of the infield. Hoyt earned his second consecutive save.

The two clubs will meet again at 10:30 on Wednesday morning. Carsie Walker (0-1) will start for Lancaster. Fans may catch all the action on Flo Baseball, starting at 10:25.

NOTES: Lancaster has won back-to-back games for the first time since May 4...The three-homer game was the club's first since May 5...Proctor and Dunston each stole a base and remain tied for the club lead with 14...Carpenter has hit safely in six straight.

From: Dave Collins

Sent: Tuesday, May 28, 2024 9:19 PM

To: Michael Reynolds ; Kristen Simon ; Lauren Kofsky ; Ryan Cortazzo ; Alexandra Bunn ; Steve Shutt ; ; Brooks Leger ; Gross, Mike ; [email protected]; [email protected]; Joel Smith ; [email protected]; [email protected]; Brooks, Evan ; [email protected]; [email protected]; Ross Peeples ; [email protected]; Jeff Bianchi ; Trayvon Robinson ; Landers, Chad

Subject: Lan 6, SI 3 (box)

Game Date: 05/28/2024

Lancaster Stormers 6 AT Staten Island FerryHawks 3

YTD YTD

Lancaster AB R H BI AVG Staten Island AB R H BI AVG

Lucky, N 2B 4 0 0 0 .272 Johnson, K RF 4 0 0 0 .297

Loehr, T 3B 4 1 1 0 .278 Scantlin, N CF 4 0 0 0 .284

Santana, C DH 3 1 1 2 .389 Sandoval, P 3B 4 1 1 0 .280

Proctor, C LF 4 2 1 0 .324 Dunand, J 2B 4 1 2 0 .280

Carpenter, J 1B 4 1 2 3 .269 Castro, L 1B 3 0 0 0 .250

Dunston Jr., S CF 4 1 2 1 .266 Norman, B LF 4 1 2 3 .238

Howard, G RF 3 0 0 0 .228 Howell, K DH 4 0 0 0 .182

Conley, J C 4 0 0 0 .186 Martinez, D C 3 0 1 0 .308

Kasser, K SS 3 0 1 0 .133 Maggi, D SS 3 0 1 0 .208

33 6 8 6 33 3 7 3

Lancaster 0 1 0 3 0 2 0 0 0 - 6 8 0

Staten Island 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 - 3 7 1

2B--Proctor, C LF (8), Dunand, J 2B (7). HR--Santana, C DH (5), Carpenter,

J 1B (2), Dunston Jr., S CF (5), Norman, B LF (9). RBI--Santana, C DH 2

(21), Carpenter, J 1B 3 (17), Dunston Jr., S CF (11), TOTALS 6 (0),

Norman, B LF 3 (28), TOTALS 3 (0). SB--Loehr, T 3B (4), Proctor, C LF

(14), Dunston Jr., S CF (14). CS--Santana, C DH (1). E--Maggi, D SS (1).

LOB--Lancaster 2, Staten Island 4. DP--J. Dunand(2B) - D. Maggi(SS) - L.

Castro(1B), J. Dunand(2B) - D. Maggi(SS) - L. Castro(1B).

YTD

IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

Lancaster

Bremer, N (W,2-1) 5.2 7 3 3 1 5 1 6.60

Long, N 1.1 0 0 0 0 2 0 10.34

Johnson, K 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 4.26

Hoyt, J (S,2) 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 6.94

9 7 3 3 1 9 1

Staten Island

Esposito, J (L,0-1) 4.0 4 4 4 0 2 2 4.05

Allegretti, C 1.1 3 2 1 1 2 1 2.65

Woodward, J 1.2 1 0 0 0 0 0 5.54

McKenna, B 2.0 0 0 0 1 4 0 2.19

9 8 6 5 2 8 3

SO--Lucky, N 2, Santana, C, Proctor, C 2, Carpenter, J, Dunston Jr., S,

Howard, G, Johnson, K, Scantlin, N 2, Sandoval, P 2, Norman, B, Howell, K

2, Martinez, D. BB--Santana, C, Howard, G, Castro, L. BF--Bremer, N 24

(131), Long, N 4 (81), Johnson, K 3 (25), Hoyt, J 3 (56), Esposito, J 16

(55), Allegretti, C 9 (72), Woodward, J 4 (58), McKenna, B 6 (55).

P-S--Bremer, N 97-59, Long, N 13-9, Johnson, K 11-8, Hoyt, J 9-7, Esposito,

J 66-42, Allegretti, C 37-23, Woodward, J 11-8, McKenna, B 32-21.

T--2:30. A--533

Weather: 78F

Plate Umpire - Eric Carmona, Field Umpire #1 - Warren Nicholson, Field Umpire #3 - Matt Criss

HOMERS, PEN DOWN STATEN ISLAND

Lancaster Posts 6-3 Win in Series Opener

Joseph Carpenter and Shawon Dunston, Jr. belted consecutive home runs in the top of the fourth, and Lancaster's bullpen retired all 10 batters it faced in a 6-3 win over Staten Island, Tuesday evening at SIUH Community Park.

Lancaster has back-to-back wins for the first time since May 5.

The Stormers trailed, 2-1, heading into the fourth, when Trace Loehr lined a single to left to start the frame. Cristian Santana popped out to second, and Chris Proctor forced Loehr on a grounder to first where Luis Castro opted not to step on the base first. Carpenter followed with a blast to left center for a 3-2 lead, and Dunston followed immediately with a rocket to right off John Esposito (0-1).

Santana added a two-run titanic shot to dead center in the sixth inning, but Lancaster left the door open when they failed to convert a bases loaded chance later in the inning.

Noah Bremer (2-1) took the 6-2 lead into the bottom of the sixth and struck out Nate Scantlin to open the inning. Former World Series MVP Pablo Sandoval singled into center, and Joe Dunand reached on a wind blown fly ball that started in left and dropped in center. Luis Castro walked to load the bases, bringing up Ben Norman, who had slugged a two-run homer in the second inning.

Norman hit another deep drive to right center. Dunston could not quite catch up to it, and Sandoval scored easily. A relay cut down Dunand at the plate for the inning's second out. An apparent double play was wiped out by an interference call.

Manager Ross Peeples went to Nolan Long, who fanned Korry Howell for the final out of the inning. Long, Kyle Johnson and James Hoyt never allowed a baserunner, nor, for that matter, a ball out of the infield. Hoyt earned his second consecutive save.

The two clubs will meet again at 10:30 on Wednesday morning. Carsie Walker (0-1) will start for Lancaster. Fans may catch all the action on Flo Baseball, starting at 10:25.

NOTES: Lancaster has won back-to-back games for the first time since May 4...The three-homer game was the club's first since May 5...Proctor and Dunston each stole a base and remain tied for the club lead with 14...Carpenter has hit safely in six straight.

From: Dave Collins

Sent: Tuesday, May 28, 2024 9:19 PM

To: Michael Reynolds ; Kristen Simon ; Lauren Kofsky ; Ryan Cortazzo ; Alexandra Bunn ; Steve Shutt ; ; Brooks Leger ; Gross, Mike ; [email protected]; [email protected]; Joel Smith ; [email protected]; [email protected]; Brooks, Evan ; [email protected]; [email protected]; Ross Peeples ; [email protected]; Jeff Bianchi ; Trayvon Robinson ; Landers, Chad

Subject: Lan 6, SI 3 (box)

Game Date: 05/28/2024

Lancaster Stormers 6 AT Staten Island FerryHawks 3

YTD YTD

Lancaster AB R H BI AVG Staten Island AB R H BI AVG

Lucky, N 2B 4 0 0 0 .272 Johnson, K RF 4 0 0 0 .297

Loehr, T 3B 4 1 1 0 .278 Scantlin, N CF 4 0 0 0 .284

Santana, C DH 3 1 1 2 .389 Sandoval, P 3B 4 1 1 0 .280

Proctor, C LF 4 2 1 0 .324 Dunand, J 2B 4 1 2 0 .280

Carpenter, J 1B 4 1 2 3 .269 Castro, L 1B 3 0 0 0 .250

Dunston Jr., S CF 4 1 2 1 .266 Norman, B LF 4 1 2 3 .238

Howard, G RF 3 0 0 0 .228 Howell, K DH 4 0 0 0 .182

Conley, J C 4 0 0 0 .186 Martinez, D C 3 0 1 0 .308

Kasser, K SS 3 0 1 0 .133 Maggi, D SS 3 0 1 0 .208

33 6 8 6 33 3 7 3

Lancaster 0 1 0 3 0 2 0 0 0 - 6 8 0

Staten Island 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 - 3 7 1

2B--Proctor, C LF (8), Dunand, J 2B (7). HR--Santana, C DH (5), Carpenter,

J 1B (2), Dunston Jr., S CF (5), Norman, B LF (9). RBI--Santana, C DH 2

(21), Carpenter, J 1B 3 (17), Dunston Jr., S CF (11), TOTALS 6 (0),

Norman, B LF 3 (28), TOTALS 3 (0). SB--Loehr, T 3B (4), Proctor, C LF

(14), Dunston Jr., S CF (14). CS--Santana, C DH (1). E--Maggi, D SS (1).

LOB--Lancaster 2, Staten Island 4. DP--J. Dunand(2B) - D. Maggi(SS) - L.

Castro(1B), J. Dunand(2B) - D. Maggi(SS) - L. Castro(1B).

YTD

IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

Lancaster

Bremer, N (W,2-1) 5.2 7 3 3 1 5 1 6.60

Long, N 1.1 0 0 0 0 2 0 10.34

Johnson, K 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 4.26

Hoyt, J (S,2) 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 6.94

9 7 3 3 1 9 1

Staten Island

Esposito, J (L,0-1) 4.0 4 4 4 0 2 2 4.05

Allegretti, C 1.1 3 2 1 1 2 1 2.65

Woodward, J 1.2 1 0 0 0 0 0 5.54

McKenna, B 2.0 0 0 0 1 4 0 2.19

9 8 6 5 2 8 3

SO--Lucky, N 2, Santana, C, Proctor, C 2, Carpenter, J, Dunston Jr., S,

Howard, G, Johnson, K, Scantlin, N 2, Sandoval, P 2, Norman, B, Howell, K

2, Martinez, D. BB--Santana, C, Howard, G, Castro, L. BF--Bremer, N 24

(131), Long, N 4 (81), Johnson, K 3 (25), Hoyt, J 3 (56), Esposito, J 16

(55), Allegretti, C 9 (72), Woodward, J 4 (58), McKenna, B 6 (55).

P-S--Bremer, N 97-59, Long, N 13-9, Johnson, K 11-8, Hoyt, J 9-7, Esposito,

J 66-42, Allegretti, C 37-23, Woodward, J 11-8, McKenna, B 32-21.

T--2:30. A--533

Weather: 78F

Plate Umpire - Eric Carmona, Field Umpire #1 - Warren Nicholson, Field Umpire #3 - Matt Criss

End Att Header>

*** Part 1 - ASCII

HOMERS, PEN DOWN STATEN ISLAND Lancaster Posts 6-3 Win in Series Opener

Joseph Carpenter and Shawon Dunston, Jr. belted consecutive home runs in the top of the fourth, and Lancaster's bullpen retired all 10 batters it faced in a 6-3 win over Staten Island, Tuesday evening at SIUH Community Park.

Lancaster has back-to-back wins for the first time since May 5.

The Stormers trailed, 2-1, heading into the fourth, when Trace Loehr lined a single to left to start the frame. Cristian Santana popped out to second, and Chris Proctor forced Loehr on a grounder to first where Luis Castro opted not to step on the base first. Carpenter followed with a blast to left center for a 3-2 lead, and Dunston followed immediately with a rocket to right off John Esposito (0-1).

Santana added a two-run titanic shot to dead center in the sixth inning, but Lancaster left the door open when they failed to convert a bases loaded chance later in the inning.

Noah Bremer (2-1) took the 6-2 lead into the bottom of the sixth and struck out Nate Scantlin to open the inning. Former World Series MVP Pablo Sandoval singled into center, and Joe Dunand reached on a wind blown fly ball that started in left and dropped in center. Luis Castro walked to load the bases, bringing up Ben Norman, who had slugged a two-run homer in the second inning.

Norman hit another deep drive to right center. Dunston could not quite catch up to it, and Sandoval scored easily. A relay cut down Dunand at the plate for the inning's second out. An apparent double play was wiped out by an interference call.

Manager Ross Peeples went to Nolan Long, who fanned Korry Howell for the final out of the inning. Long, Kyle Johnson and James Hoyt never allowed a baserunner, nor, for that matter, a ball out of the infield. Hoyt earned his second consecutive save.

The two clubs will meet again at 10:30 on Wednesday morning. Carsie Walker (0-1) will start for Lancaster. Fans may catch all the action on Flo Baseball, starting at 10:25.

NOTES: Lancaster has won back-to-back games for the first time since May 4...The three-homer game was the club's first since May 5...Proctor and Dunston each stole a base and remain tied for the club lead with 14...Carpenter has hit safely in six straight.

From: Dave Collins Sent: Tuesday, May 28, 2024 9:19 PM To: Michael Reynolds ; Kristen Simon ; Lauren Kofsky ; Ryan Cortazzo ; Alexandra Bunn ; Steve Shutt ; ; Brooks Leger

; Gross, Mike ; [email protected]; [email protected]; Joel Smith ; [email protected]; [email protected]; Brooks, Evan ; [email protected]; [email protected]; Ross Peeples ; [email protected]; Jeff Bianchi ; Trayvon Robinson ; Landers, Chad Subject: Lan 6, SI 3 (box)

Game Date: 05/28/2024 Lancaster Stormers 6 AT Staten Island FerryHawks 3

YTD YTD Lancaster AB R H BI AVG Staten Island AB R H BI AVG Lucky, N 2B 4 0 0 0 .272 Johnson, K RF 4 0 0 0 .297 Loehr, T 3B 4 1 1 0 .278 Scantlin, N CF 4 0 0 0 .284 Santana, C DH 3 1 1 2 .389 Sandoval, P 3B 4 1 1 0 .280 Proctor, C LF 4 2 1 0 .324 Dunand, J 2B 4 1 2 0 .280 Carpenter, J 1B 4 1 2 3 .269 Castro, L 1B 3 0 0 0 .250 Dunston Jr., S CF 4 1 2 1 .266 Norman, B LF 4 1 2 3 .238 Howard, G RF 3 0 0 0 .228 Howell, K DH 4 0 0 0 .182 Conley, J C 4 0 0 0 .186 Martinez, D C 3 0 1 0 .308 Kasser, K SS 3 0 1 0 .133 Maggi, D SS 3 0 1 0 .208 33 6 8 6 33 3 7 3

Lancaster 0 1 0 3 0 2 0 0 0 - 6 8 0 Staten Island 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 - 3 7 1 2B--Proctor, C LF (8), Dunand, J 2B (7). HR--Santana, C DH (5), Carpenter, J 1B (2), Dunston Jr., S CF (5), Norman, B LF (9). RBI--Santana, C DH 2 (21), Carpenter, J 1B 3 (17), Dunston Jr., S CF (11), TOTALS 6 (0), Norman, B LF 3 (28), TOTALS 3 (0). SB--Loehr, T 3B (4), Proctor, C LF (14), Dunston Jr., S CF (14). CS--Santana, C DH (1). E--Maggi, D SS (1). LOB--Lancaster 2, Staten Island 4. DP--J. Dunand(2B) - D. Maggi(SS) - L. Castro(1B), J. Dunand(2B) - D. Maggi(SS) - L. Castro(1B). YTD IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Lancaster Bremer, N (W,2-1) 5.2 7 3 3 1 5 1 6.60 Long, N 1.1 0 0 0 0 2 0 10.34 Johnson, K 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 4.26 Hoyt, J (S,2) 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 6.94 9 7 3 3 1 9 1 Staten Island Esposito, J (L,0-1) 4.0 4 4 4 0 2 2 4.05 Allegretti, C 1.1 3 2 1 1 2 1 2.65 Woodward, J 1.2 1 0 0 0 0 0 5.54 McKenna, B 2.0 0 0 0 1 4 0 2.19 9 8 6 5 2 8 3 SO--Lucky, N 2, Santana, C, Proctor, C 2, Carpenter, J, Dunston Jr., S, Howard, G, Johnson, K, Scantlin, N 2, Sandoval, P 2, Norman, B, Howell, K 2, Martinez, D. BB--Santana, C, Howard, G, Castro, L. BF--Bremer, N 24 (131), Long, N 4 (81), Johnson, K 3 (25), Hoyt, J 3 (56), Esposito, J 16 (55), Allegretti, C 9 (72), Woodward, J 4 (58), McKenna, B 6 (55). P-S--Bremer, N 97-59, Long, N 13-9, Johnson, K 11-8, Hoyt, J 9-7, Esposito, J 66-42, Allegretti, C 37-23, Woodward, J 11-8, McKenna, B 32-21. T--2:30. A--533

Weather: 78F Plate Umpire - Eric Carmona, Field Umpire #1 - Warren Nicholson, Field Umpire #3 - Matt Criss

*** Part 2 - ASCII

HOMERS, PEN DOWN STATEN ISLAND

Lancaster Posts 6-3 Win in Series Opener

Joseph Carpenter and Shawon Dunston, Jr. belted consecutive home runs in the top of the fourth, and Lancaster's bullpen retired all 10 batters it faced in a 6-3 win over Staten Island, Tuesday evening at SIUH Community Park.

Lancaster has back-to-back wins for the first time since May 5.

The Stormers trailed, 2-1, heading into the fourth, when Trace Loehr lined a single to left to start the frame. Cristian Santana popped out to second, and Chris Proctor forced Loehr on a grounder to first where Luis Castro opted not to step on the base first. Carpenter followed with a blast to left center for a 3-2 lead, and Dunston followed immediately with a rocket to right off John Esposito (0-1).

Santana added a two-run titanic shot to dead center in the sixth inning, but Lancaster left the door open when they failed to convert a bases loaded chance later in the inning.

Noah Bremer (2-1) took the 6-2 lead into the bottom of the sixth and struck out Nate Scantlin to open the inning. Former World Series MVP Pablo Sandoval singled into center, and Joe Dunand reached on a wind blown fly ball that started in left and dropped in center. Luis Castro walked to load the bases, bringing up Ben Norman, who had slugged a two-run homer in the second inning.

Norman hit another deep drive to right center. Dunston could not quite catch up to it, and Sandoval scored easily. A relay cut down Dunand at the plate for the inning's second out. An apparent double play was wiped out by an interference call.

Manager Ross Peeples went to Nolan Long, who fanned Korry Howell for the final out of the inning. Long, Kyle Johnson and James Hoyt never allowed a baserunner, nor, for that matter, a ball out of the infield. Hoyt earned his second consecutive save.

The two clubs will meet again at 10:30 on Wednesday morning. Carsie Walker (0-1) will start for Lancaster. Fans may catch all the action on Flo Baseball, starting at 10:25.

NOTES: Lancaster has won back-to-back games for the first time since May 4...The three-homer game was the club's first since May 5...Proctor and Dunston each stole a base and remain tied for the club lead with 14...Carpenter has hit safely in six straight.

Lan 6, SI 3 (box)

Game Date: 05/28/2024

Lancaster Stormers 6 AT Staten Island FerryHawks 3

YTD YTD

Lancaster AB R H BI AVG Staten Island AB R H BI AVG

Lucky, N 2B 4 0 0 0 .272 Johnson, K RF 4 0 0 0 .297

Loehr, T 3B 4 1 1 0 .278 Scantlin, N CF 4 0 0 0 .284

Santana, C DH 3 1 1 2 .389 Sandoval, P 3B 4 1 1 0 .280

Proctor, C LF 4 2 1 0 .324 Dunand, J 2B 4 1 2 0 .280

Carpenter, J 1B 4 1 2 3 .269 Castro, L 1B 3 0 0 0 .250

Dunston Jr., S CF 4 1 2 1 .266 Norman, B LF 4 1 2 3 .238

Howard, G RF 3 0 0 0 .228 Howell, K DH 4 0 0 0 .182

Conley, J C 4 0 0 0 .186 Martinez, D C 3 0 1 0 .308

Kasser, K SS 3 0 1 0 .133 Maggi, D SS 3 0 1 0 .208

33 6 8 6 33 3 7 3

Lancaster 0 1 0 3 0 2 0 0 0 - 6 8 0

Staten Island 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 - 3 7 1

2B--Proctor, C LF (8), Dunand, J 2B (7). HR--Santana, C DH (5), Carpenter,

J 1B (2), Dunston Jr., S CF (5), Norman, B LF (9). RBI--Santana, C DH 2

(21), Carpenter, J 1B 3 (17), Dunston Jr., S CF (11), TOTALS 6 (0),

Norman, B LF 3 (28), TOTALS 3 (0). SB--Loehr, T 3B (4), Proctor, C LF

(14), Dunston Jr., S CF (14). CS--Santana, C DH (1). E--Maggi, D SS (1).

LOB--Lancaster 2, Staten Island 4. DP--J. Dunand(2B) - D. Maggi(SS) - L.

Castro(1B), J. Dunand(2B) - D. Maggi(SS) - L. Castro(1B).

YTD

IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

Lancaster

Bremer, N (W,2-1) 5.2 7 3 3 1 5 1 6.60

Long, N 1.1 0 0 0 0 2 0 10.34

Johnson, K 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 4.26

Hoyt, J (S,2) 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 6.94

9 7 3 3 1 9 1

Staten Island

Esposito, J (L,0-1) 4.0 4 4 4 0 2 2 4.05

Allegretti, C 1.1 3 2 1 1 2 1 2.65

Woodward, J 1.2 1 0 0 0 0 0 5.54

McKenna, B 2.0 0 0 0 1 4 0 2.19

9 8 6 5 2 8 3

SO--Lucky, N 2, Santana, C, Proctor, C 2, Carpenter, J, Dunston Jr., S,

Howard, G, Johnson, K, Scantlin, N 2, Sandoval, P 2, Norman, B, Howell, K

2, Martinez, D. BB--Santana, C, Howard, G, Castro, L. BF--Bremer, N 24

(131), Long, N 4 (81), Johnson, K 3 (25), Hoyt, J 3 (56), Esposito, J 16

(55), Allegretti, C 9 (72), Woodward, J 4 (58), McKenna, B 6 (55).

P-S--Bremer, N 97-59, Long, N 13-9, Johnson, K 11-8, Hoyt, J 9-7, Esposito,

J 66-42, Allegretti, C 37-23, Woodward, J 11-8, McKenna, B 32-21.

T--2:30. A--533

Weather: 78F

Plate Umpire - Eric Carmona, Field Umpire #1 - Warren Nicholson, Field Umpire #3 - Matt Criss

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.