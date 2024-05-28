Homers, Pen Down Staten Island
May 28, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Lancaster Stormers News Release
Joseph Carpenter and Shawon Dunston, Jr. belted consecutive home runs in the top of the fourth, and Lancaster's bullpen retired all 10 batters it faced in a 6-3 win over Staten Island, Tuesday evening at SIUH Community Park.
Lancaster has back-to-back wins for the first time since May 5.
The Stormers trailed, 2-1, heading into the fourth, when Trace Loehr lined a single to left to start the frame. Cristian Santana popped out to second, and Chris Proctor forced Loehr on a grounder to first where Luis Castro opted not to step on the base first. Carpenter followed with a blast to left center for a 3-2 lead, and Dunston followed immediately with a rocket to right off John Esposito (0-1).
Santana added a two-run titanic shot to dead center in the sixth inning, but Lancaster left the door open when they failed to convert a bases loaded chance later in the inning.
Noah Bremer (2-1) took the 6-2 lead into the bottom of the sixth and struck out Nate Scantlin to open the inning. Former World Series MVP Pablo Sandoval singled into center, and Joe Dunand reached on a wind blown fly ball that started in left and dropped in center. Luis Castro walked to load the bases, bringing up Ben Norman, who had slugged a two-run homer in the second inning.
Norman hit another deep drive to right center. Dunston could not quite catch up to it, and Sandoval scored easily. A relay cut down Dunand at the plate for the inning's second out. An apparent double play was wiped out by an interference call.
Manager Ross Peeples went to Nolan Long, who fanned Korry Howell for the final out of the inning. Long, Kyle Johnson and James Hoyt never allowed a baserunner, nor, for that matter, a ball out of the infield. Hoyt earned his second consecutive save.
The two clubs will meet again at 10:30 on Wednesday morning. Carsie Walker (0-1) will start for Lancaster. Fans may catch all the action on Flo Baseball, starting at 10:25.
NOTES: Lancaster has won back-to-back games for the first time since May 4...The three-homer game was the club's first since May 5...Proctor and Dunston each stole a base and remain tied for the club lead with 14...Carpenter has hit safely in six straight.
Game Date: 05/28/2024
Lancaster Stormers 6 AT Staten Island FerryHawks 3
YTD YTD
Lancaster AB R H BI AVG Staten Island AB R H BI AVG
Lucky, N 2B 4 0 0 0 .272 Johnson, K RF 4 0 0 0 .297
Loehr, T 3B 4 1 1 0 .278 Scantlin, N CF 4 0 0 0 .284
Santana, C DH 3 1 1 2 .389 Sandoval, P 3B 4 1 1 0 .280
Proctor, C LF 4 2 1 0 .324 Dunand, J 2B 4 1 2 0 .280
Carpenter, J 1B 4 1 2 3 .269 Castro, L 1B 3 0 0 0 .250
Dunston Jr., S CF 4 1 2 1 .266 Norman, B LF 4 1 2 3 .238
Howard, G RF 3 0 0 0 .228 Howell, K DH 4 0 0 0 .182
Conley, J C 4 0 0 0 .186 Martinez, D C 3 0 1 0 .308
Kasser, K SS 3 0 1 0 .133 Maggi, D SS 3 0 1 0 .208
33 6 8 6 33 3 7 3
Lancaster 0 1 0 3 0 2 0 0 0 - 6 8 0
Staten Island 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 - 3 7 1
2B--Proctor, C LF (8), Dunand, J 2B (7). HR--Santana, C DH (5), Carpenter,
J 1B (2), Dunston Jr., S CF (5), Norman, B LF (9). RBI--Santana, C DH 2
(21), Carpenter, J 1B 3 (17), Dunston Jr., S CF (11), TOTALS 6 (0),
Norman, B LF 3 (28), TOTALS 3 (0). SB--Loehr, T 3B (4), Proctor, C LF
(14), Dunston Jr., S CF (14). CS--Santana, C DH (1). E--Maggi, D SS (1).
LOB--Lancaster 2, Staten Island 4. DP--J. Dunand(2B) - D. Maggi(SS) - L.
Castro(1B), J. Dunand(2B) - D. Maggi(SS) - L. Castro(1B).
YTD
IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA
Lancaster
Bremer, N (W,2-1) 5.2 7 3 3 1 5 1 6.60
Long, N 1.1 0 0 0 0 2 0 10.34
Johnson, K 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 4.26
Hoyt, J (S,2) 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 6.94
9 7 3 3 1 9 1
Staten Island
Esposito, J (L,0-1) 4.0 4 4 4 0 2 2 4.05
Allegretti, C 1.1 3 2 1 1 2 1 2.65
Woodward, J 1.2 1 0 0 0 0 0 5.54
McKenna, B 2.0 0 0 0 1 4 0 2.19
9 8 6 5 2 8 3
SO--Lucky, N 2, Santana, C, Proctor, C 2, Carpenter, J, Dunston Jr., S,
Howard, G, Johnson, K, Scantlin, N 2, Sandoval, P 2, Norman, B, Howell, K
2, Martinez, D. BB--Santana, C, Howard, G, Castro, L. BF--Bremer, N 24
(131), Long, N 4 (81), Johnson, K 3 (25), Hoyt, J 3 (56), Esposito, J 16
(55), Allegretti, C 9 (72), Woodward, J 4 (58), McKenna, B 6 (55).
P-S--Bremer, N 97-59, Long, N 13-9, Johnson, K 11-8, Hoyt, J 9-7, Esposito,
J 66-42, Allegretti, C 37-23, Woodward, J 11-8, McKenna, B 32-21.
T--2:30. A--533
Weather: 78F
Plate Umpire - Eric Carmona, Field Umpire #1 - Warren Nicholson, Field Umpire #3 - Matt Criss
Game Date: 05/28/2024
Lancaster Stormers 6 AT Staten Island FerryHawks 3
YTD YTD
Lancaster AB R H BI AVG Staten Island AB R H BI AVG
Lucky, N 2B 4 0 0 0 .272 Johnson, K RF 4 0 0 0 .297
Loehr, T 3B 4 1 1 0 .278 Scantlin, N CF 4 0 0 0 .284
Santana, C DH 3 1 1 2 .389 Sandoval, P 3B 4 1 1 0 .280
Proctor, C LF 4 2 1 0 .324 Dunand, J 2B 4 1 2 0 .280
Carpenter, J 1B 4 1 2 3 .269 Castro, L 1B 3 0 0 0 .250
Dunston Jr., S CF 4 1 2 1 .266 Norman, B LF 4 1 2 3 .238
Howard, G RF 3 0 0 0 .228 Howell, K DH 4 0 0 0 .182
Conley, J C 4 0 0 0 .186 Martinez, D C 3 0 1 0 .308
Kasser, K SS 3 0 1 0 .133 Maggi, D SS 3 0 1 0 .208
33 6 8 6 33 3 7 3
Lancaster 0 1 0 3 0 2 0 0 0 - 6 8 0
Staten Island 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 - 3 7 1
2B--Proctor, C LF (8), Dunand, J 2B (7). HR--Santana, C DH (5), Carpenter,
J 1B (2), Dunston Jr., S CF (5), Norman, B LF (9). RBI--Santana, C DH 2
(21), Carpenter, J 1B 3 (17), Dunston Jr., S CF (11), TOTALS 6 (0),
Norman, B LF 3 (28), TOTALS 3 (0). SB--Loehr, T 3B (4), Proctor, C LF
(14), Dunston Jr., S CF (14). CS--Santana, C DH (1). E--Maggi, D SS (1).
LOB--Lancaster 2, Staten Island 4. DP--J. Dunand(2B) - D. Maggi(SS) - L.
Castro(1B), J. Dunand(2B) - D. Maggi(SS) - L. Castro(1B).
YTD
IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA
Lancaster
Bremer, N (W,2-1) 5.2 7 3 3 1 5 1 6.60
Long, N 1.1 0 0 0 0 2 0 10.34
Johnson, K 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 4.26
Hoyt, J (S,2) 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 6.94
9 7 3 3 1 9 1
Staten Island
Esposito, J (L,0-1) 4.0 4 4 4 0 2 2 4.05
Allegretti, C 1.1 3 2 1 1 2 1 2.65
Woodward, J 1.2 1 0 0 0 0 0 5.54
McKenna, B 2.0 0 0 0 1 4 0 2.19
9 8 6 5 2 8 3
SO--Lucky, N 2, Santana, C, Proctor, C 2, Carpenter, J, Dunston Jr., S,
Howard, G, Johnson, K, Scantlin, N 2, Sandoval, P 2, Norman, B, Howell, K
2, Martinez, D. BB--Santana, C, Howard, G, Castro, L. BF--Bremer, N 24
(131), Long, N 4 (81), Johnson, K 3 (25), Hoyt, J 3 (56), Esposito, J 16
(55), Allegretti, C 9 (72), Woodward, J 4 (58), McKenna, B 6 (55).
P-S--Bremer, N 97-59, Long, N 13-9, Johnson, K 11-8, Hoyt, J 9-7, Esposito,
J 66-42, Allegretti, C 37-23, Woodward, J 11-8, McKenna, B 32-21.
T--2:30. A--533
Weather: 78F
Plate Umpire - Eric Carmona, Field Umpire #1 - Warren Nicholson, Field Umpire #3 - Matt Criss
From: Dave Collins Sent: Tuesday, May 28, 2024 9:19 PM
