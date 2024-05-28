Series-Opening Slugfest Goes to Gastonia

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Gastonia Baseball Club 9-4 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Both teams traded zeroes until the bottom of the fourth inning when Ryan McBroom launched a solo home run to left-center field off Gastonia starter Ryan Conroy. A long solo homer down the right field line by Taylor Kohlwey in the fifth doubled the Ducks lead to 2-0.

Gastonia went from two runs down to two runs up in the sixth against Ducks starter Wei-Yin Chen. Zach Racusin's RBI triple, Jack Reinheimer's RBI single and a two-run homer to right off the bat of Kevin Watson Jr. did the damage. However, Chance Sisco tied the game in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run homer to left field.

Gastonia took the lead back in the seventh on a double play that scored Eric De La Rosa and a two-run homer to left by Reinheimer. Patrick Mazeika added a two-run homer to right in the eighth to make it a 9-4 ballgame.

Chen did not factor into the decision but tossed six innings, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out five. Conroy (2-2) collected the win, pitching eight innings, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven. Ramon Santos (1-1) took the loss, giving up three unearned runs on three hits and a walk in one inning of relief.

