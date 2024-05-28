Boxcars Take Series in Lexington, Win Four Straight

May 28, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Lexington, KY - The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars won three of four against the Lexington Legends and carried out a four-game winning streak - the longest in Boxcars history to this point.

The Boxcars streak began when they picked up a 9-5 win on the final game of a three-game road trip to Charleston. After closing out the series with a win, the Boxcars headed to Lexington, where they won the series handily, 3-1.

Several players had standout appearances, including the resurgence of outfielder Welington Dotel. Dotel batted 7 for 18 (.389) with 1 HR and 2 RBI. Christian Sepulveda also had a big road trip, batting 6 of 16 (.375) with 2 HR and 4 RBI. He capped off the display with 4 stolen bases. Mike Kickham notably threw 12 strikeouts vs. Lexington, in 5.0 innings of work - just two SO shy of the third most strikeouts in a single game in ALPB history. The team batted in 33 runs over the stretch on 43 hits, with 5 home runs and a .303 team average. While the bats started to heat up, so did the bullpen. Bullpen pitchers went 18 innings against Lexington, striking out 15 and only allowing 3 earned runs in the process. The Boxcars will look to bring the road success home, when they take on their in-state opponents the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

The Boxcars will be back in action on Tuesday evening (5/28) at 6:30 PM when they meet Southern Maryland for the first time.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 28, 2024

Boxcars Take Series in Lexington, Win Four Straight - Hagerstown Flying Boxcars

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.