Stormers Add Infielder

May 28, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Lancaster Stormers have added infielder Kyle Kasser to the club, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

In other moves, starting pitchers Brad Markey and Brady Tedesco have been placed on the seven-day injured list. Neither has pitched since sustaining an injury in a start in early May.

Kasser, 28, hails from California. The left-handed hitter was drafted by the Kansas City Royals out of the University of Oregon in 2018. He spent two years in the Kansas City farm system, then, following the pandemic year, signed with the Los Angeles Angels. Kasser reached Class AAA Salt Lake in 2022, hitting .299 in 22 games there.

Last year, Kasser played for Sioux City of the American Association where he batted .278 with a pair of homers and 30 RBI.

"Kasser is a solid all-around player," said Peeples. He's known for his defense and sprays the ball around offensively. He has a really good baseball IQ and will be able to help us across the board."

