Chris Vallimont Has Contract Purchased by Los Angeles Dodgers

May 28, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): York Revolution officials announced today that right-handed pitcher Chris Vallimont had his contract purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks organization and is expected to join the Dodgers AAA affiliate in Oklahoma City.

Vallimont played in five games for the Revolution, posting a 3-1 record with just a 3.29 ERA.

Vallimont, 27, made his Major League debut in 2023 with the Baltimore Orioles. The 6'5" righty has a long track record of high strikeout numbers throughout his career, averaging 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across five minor league seasons.

"There's a lot of good movement to his pitches, you don't get to the big leagues in 2023 without plus stuff," Manager Rick Forney remarked.

Originally a fifth-round pick by the Miami Marlins in 2018, Vallimont had a great collegiate career at Mercyhurst University in his native Erie, PA. He finished his time as a Laker with a 21-5 record and 2.54 ERA. In his final season in 2018, he set a program record with 147 strikeouts, which helped him earn PSAC West Pitcher of the Year. In addition to his time in the Marlins and Orioles organizations, Vallimont has pitched in the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians farm systems and has spent most of the past two years at the Triple-A level.

Vallimont is now the 3rd Revolution player to have his contract purchased this season by an MLB organization, and the 51st player in the team's history.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.