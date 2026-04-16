York Gets Revenge, Drops Stormers

Published on April 16, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The exhibition War of the Roses ended at a game apiece.

Jacob Teter went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBI, and Nick Dunn went 2-for-4 with a homer and four batted in to lead the York Revolution to a 12-7 win over the Lancaster Stormers Thursday afternoon at Penn Medicine Park.

The two clubs finished their home-and-home exhibition series with a split.

Teter opened the scoring in the second with a line drive homer, barely fair down the right field line, off Lancaster starter Luke McCollough, and Devonte Brown followed with a towering homer over the right field deck. McCollough was unscathed over the remainder of his three innings of work.

The Revs added four more in the fourth inning against newcomer Jason Bollman. Teter and Brandon Lewis had RBI doubles in the frame, while two other runs crossed on wild pitches. Dunn chipped in with a two-run single off Alexy in the fifth as the Revs built a 9-0 cushion.

Lancaster was able to mount a rally over the next few innings, largely on the strength of rookie catcher Evan Ulrich. After Lancaster scored an unearned marker in the fifth, Ulrich's three-run homer in the sixth followed an RBI single by Tyler Robertson, and Lancaster pulled within four.

However, York strung four straight hits, including a two-run homer by Dunn, off Phil Diehl in the eighth, to pull away.

Joseph Carpenter had a bases loaded single in the seventh, and Benjamin Rosengard knocked in a run with a grounder in the ninth to cap the scoring.

Right-handers Billy Sullivan and Matt Stil each threw a perfect inning of relief for Lancaster. Ulrich and Scott Kelly nabbed two hits apiece for the Stormers.

Lancaster will host the Black Sox on Friday at 1:00. Fans will be able to catch the action at the annual FanFest game Saturday at 1:00. Admission will be free. Gates open at noon.







Atlantic League Stories from April 16, 2026

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