Rockers Continue Three-Game Road Trip against Kingfish

Kenosha, Wis. - For the first time in 2023, the Green Bay Rockers are set to take on the Kenosha Kingfish, with first pitch Saturday set for 6:35 p.m. at Simmons Field.

Green Bay enters this matchup with Kenosha fresh off a two-game series against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Thursday and Friday and will look to get back in the win column after the Rafters swept the Rockers in the two-game series earlier this week.

In Green Bay's most recent game Friday night, they fell to Wisconsin Rapids 5-3 despite a late ninth-inning rally for the Rockers that saw them score two runs off one swing, as Mateo Matthews (Wagner) hit a pinch hit two-run homer to cut the lead in half in the top of the ninth.

Kyle Stoddard (Missouri Southern State) led the way on the mound for the Rockers Friday night after pitching 4.1 innings of one earned run ball while allowing only one walk and striking out five batters. Additionally, Stoddard gave up just three hits and pitched most of the middle innings for Green Bay.

Max Mims (Southwestern University) and Cooper Kelly (Kansas) led the way offensively for Green Bay Friday night, as they each recorded two hits, while Matthews's two-run bomb provided late run support as the Rockers aimed to make a late rally against the Rafters at Witter Field.

As for Saturday's matchup against the Kingfish, Chris Naronis (Queens College) will get his third start of the season for Green Bay, following outings on opening day against Fond du Lac and against Lakeshore last Sunday. Through his first two games pitched, Naronis has thrown 6.2 innings while recording five strikeouts compared to three walks.

In his latest appearance last Sunday versus the Chinooks, he lasted just 2.2 innings, but had three strikeouts in 17 batters faced to start out for Green Bay.

The Kingfish will start Ross Thompson (St. Ambrose), who will be making his third appearance of the season Saturday night. In his latest appearance against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks last Saturday, he pitched six innings and gave up one earned run on just three hits with one strikeout.

Following this Saturday night contest, Green Bay and Kenosha will take on each other once again Sunday afternoon at Simmons Field. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.

