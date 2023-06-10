Rivets Extend Winning Streak to Two at Home with a 3-1 Win over Dock Spiders

The Rockford Rivets win 3-1 against the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders in last night's game.

While being down for the first 5 innings against the Dock Spiders, the Rivets rallied in the 6th inning scoring three runs to put us on the board. Aaron Harper hit a single to left fielder and allowed Andrew Delaney to score for the Rivets for their first run. The Dock Spiders then switched pitchers to Tyler Banks who struck out Tony Lindwedel for out number 2. Nick Demarco steps up to the plate for the Rivets and then advances to first and allowed Aaron Harper to score. Braden Duhon hit a triple to the right field and brings home Nick Demarco for their third run.

Jack Wadja was the player of the game. He comes in with bases loaded and got the Rivets out of a sticky situation with a clutch strikeout sending us into the bottom of the 8th inning.

The Rivets will be playing at home again tonight at 6:35 pm.

