Express Strike Early, Win by 5

Minot, N.D. - The Express were on the road again tonight, this time facing the Minot Hot Tots. Unfortunately for the Tots, they weren't quite hot enough as they lost to the visiting Eau Claire squad 11-6.

Dylan O'Connell (St. Thomas) wasted no time bringing baserunners home, as he hit a deep home run over the left field wall in the top of the 1st inning. This scored Bronson Rivera (Hawaii), who found his way on with a single of his own.

Lance Lauve (Southeastern Louisiana) was the starting Express pitcher, and he lasted 5 innings, posting 5 strikeouts, 7 hits, and giving up 5 Earned Runs.

Things were all knotted up between the two squads heading into the top of the 5th inning when Reed Latimer (Montevallo) came to the plate and hit a double into leftfield. Standing on 2nd, he took off as Rivera smoked another double over his head into centerfield. O'Connell kept the double train rolling in the next at-bat, hitting one to the same spot as Rivera's. These back-to-back-back hits ended the night for the Minot starter, Paxton Miller. The reliever that was brought in to slow the bleeding did little to help right away, as 5 runs scored in the 5th, and another 2 were added in the top of the 6th.

The scoring stalled for the Express until the top of the 9th inning, when they added another run for good measure, on a Rivera HBP. In total, they racked up 11 runs on 9 hits for the game.

The Express stay in Minot where they will face the Hot Tots again tomorrow night. First pitch will be at 5:35 p.m. CST, and the full game will be streamed on the Northwoods League website.

