Dock Spiders Lose the Lead Late, Drop Game Two to Rivets 3-1

June 10, 2023 - Northwoods League









FOND DU LAC, WI - It was the same old story, just a different beginning. In this instance, the Dock Spiders scored first for only the third time this season. The Dock Spiders got going in the top of the first inning. Jacob Anderson (Michigan State) drew a walk to get the party started. Then Travis Strickler (Embry Riddle) lined a single into right field that moved Anderson to third base. Right fielder Jack Peterson (Trinity) stepped up to the plate with runners on the corners. Strickler stole second base and after an errant throw from Rivets catcher Tony Linwedel (Notre Dame) Anderson scored to make it a 1-0 Dock Spiders lead.

The Dock Spiders were able to hold onto that lead. Dock Spiders starting pitcher Justin Doyle (Stevens Institute of Technology) pitched well tallying five innings and only giving up one run. The bottom of the sixth inning was where the Rivets scored three runs. Rivets left fielder Andrew Delaney (Western Kentucky) ripped a single off of Doyle into right field. Then shortstop Aaron Harper (NIU) roped a single into left field to score Delaney which tied the game at 1-1. Rivets third basemen Nick Demarco grounded a ball towards Dock Spiders third basemen Seth Sweet-Chick which Sweet-Chick bobbled which allowed Aaron Harper to cross the plate, which gave the Rivets a 2-1 lead. The nail in the coffin came from an RBI triple off the bat of centerfielder Braden Duhon (McNeese State) that brought home Nick Demarco, that made the score 3-1. The Dock Spiders weren't able to muster any runs throughout the rest of the game which gave the Rivets the victory.

Rivets right-handed pitcher Jacob Davis (Missouri Southern State) is credited with the win. Dock Spiders reliever Tyler Banks (Butler) is credited with the loss. The Dock Spiders are back in action tomorrow night in Traverse City for game one of a two game set with the Traverse City Pit Spitters. First pitch is slated for 6:05 PM CT (7:05 EST).

