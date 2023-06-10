Hit Parade Leads Huskies to 9-5 Win

June 10, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release







After returning from north of the border, the Huskies' bats came alive in a 9-5 win over the La Crosse Loggers. Despite trailing early, the offense led the charge to win their 6th game of the season.

9 runs, 11 hits, and two home runs against a struggling La Crosse pitching staff was enough. Furthermore, with the win, the Huskies sit above .500 for the first time in 2023.

Huskies starter DJ Burke pitched a clean outing after a tough 2nd inning (3 earned runs). Burke blanked the Loggers' offense in 4 of his 5 innings. Burke finished the afternoon with 4 strikeouts to 1 walk and received the win after leaving with a 6-3 lead.

Leading the charge on offense for Duluth was Brandon Compton and Lucas Kelly. Each of the two clubbed a home run in the 3rd and 4th innings respectively. Compton's 2 run home run was part of the Huskies' 4 run 3rd inning, which charged them in front for the rest of the contest.

Following Burke, Caleb Gallant preceded two hometown kids with a strong 6th inning, before Duluth natives Joe Vos and Ethan Cole shut the door for the final 9 outs.

The Huskies improve to 6-5 on the season and improve to 4-1 at Wade Stadium this year. Tomorrow they will look to sweep La Crosse with the first pitch at 3:05.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.