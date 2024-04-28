Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 28 at St. Paul

April 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (12-11) vs. St. Paul Saints (10-15)

Sunday, April 28, 2024 - 3:07 p.m. ET - CHS Field - St. Paul, MN

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Jackson Rutledge (1-1, 9.82) vs. RHP David Festa (0-0, 1.72)

DOUBLE DUTY: The Rochester Red Wings swept their doubleheader for the second time this season yesterday, beating St. Paul 3-2 in game one, and 8-7 in game two...C DREW MILLAS launched his first homer of the season in game one, a go-ahead solo shot to secure the win...LF DARREN BAKER paced the offense with a season-high three hits in the contest, adding a run scored and his team-leading ninth stolen base of the season...game two was highlighted by three hits from CF JAMES WOOD , and a game-winning sacrifice fly from Darren Baker in the sixth...RHP RICO GARCIA came on to close the door in the back half of the twin bill, securing his second consecutive save...Rochester looks to secure a series victory in the finale this afternoon, as Wings RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE and Saints RHP David Festa square off for the second time in the series...

This is the first time Rochester has swept two doubleheaders on the road since 2017 (3 times).

ALL SUMMER SIXTEEN: With a multi-hit performance in game one and a single in game two, LF DARREN BAKER has now reached base safely in a team-leading 16 straight games...this is the fourth-longest active streak in the International League...the University of California product finished game one 3-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in, his first three-hit game of the season...he stole two more bases in game two to increase his team-leading total to 11 (T-4th in IL)...

Dating back to the beginning of his streak on 4/7, Baker posts the second-best on-base percentage on the team (426).

IT'S MILLAS TIME: C DREW MILLAS slugged the first home run of his 2024 campaign, a go-ahead, 380-foot solo shot in the seventh inning of game one to seal the win...the switch-hitter finished the game 1-for-3, and became the seventh Red Wing to hit a home run this season...

He also gunned down two runners attempting to steal second in the first game of the twin bill...this marks the eleventh time Millas has thrown out at least two runners in a game, and first time since 7/4/2023 against BUF.

WELCOME TO OUR CLUB: RHP THADDEUS WARD took the hill in game one and is now one of four Red Wings' starters to log a start of 5.0 innings (Adon, Herz 2x, Rutledge), tying a season-high for the Rochester staff...the University of South Florida product allowed just one earned run on two hits while walking four and striking out three...

This was the first time Ward has allowed one earned run or fewer through at least 5.0 innings of work since 9/2/2022, a 5.1 inning, 10 strikeout performance with Double-A Portland (BOS).

FIRST INNING FEVER: 1B JUAN YEPEZ recorded an RBI single on a ground ball to center field to score LF DARREN BAKER and put Rochester up 1-0 in the first inning of game one yesterday...the Red Wings have now scored in the first inning in eight games this season, totaling ten runs over this span, and post the eighth-best first inning batting average in the International League (.273, 24-for-88).

LUCKY NUMBER 7: DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN crushed his team-leading seventh home run of the season in game two yesterday, a 415-foot, 103.1 MPH two-run homer in the fifth inning...Blankenhorn is now tied for fifth in the IL in home runs (7), ranks seventh in the IL in slugging percentage (.644) and OPS (1.038), and is tied for fourth in the IL in total bases (56)...

No Red Wing has entered May with seven home runs since at least 2005.

(WOOD)N'T YA' KNOW: LF JAMES WOOD went 3-for-4 in game two yesterday, collecting three singles with two runs scored and two stolen bases...after logging a hit in game one, Wood has now collected a hit in a team-leading seven consecutive games, the longest hitting streak by a Red Wing this season and tied for the third-longest active streak in the International League...

Since the streak began on 4/20, Wood is hitting .345 (10-for-29) with three doubles, an RBI, four runs scored, and four walks.

Wood laced a 110.8 MPH single in the fourth inning of game two...he now owns seven of the 10 hardest-hit balls by any Red Wing this season, led by a 115.3 MPH single on 4/10 at BUF.

DIAMOND IN THE CLUFF: 2B JACKSON CLUFF went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in game two, and has now collected a hit in all five games of the series...over the course of his five-game hitting streak, Cluff ranks third on the team with a .389 batting average (7-for-18), and a .889 OPS.

RICO NASTY: RHP RICO GARCIA picked up his second consecutive save in game two yesterday, allowing a hit while striking out one...the right-hander has not allowed a run in six consecutive appearances dating back to 4/11 at BUF and is one of 14 pitchers in the International League with an active scoreless appearance streak of six games or more...

This is the first time Garcia has recorded back-to-back saves since 6/14-15 with Triple-A Las Vegas (OAK).

Garcia also owns a team-leading 3-0 record this season...he is one of six relievers in the International League with at least three wins and no losses.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 28, 2024

Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 28 at St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.