SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 28, 2024

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (17-8) @ Durham Bulls (9-17)

Game 26 | Road Game 15 | Sunday, April 28, 2024 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RHP Yoendrys Gómez (0-0, 2.92) vs RHP Taj Bradley (MLB Rehab)

STILL IN FRONT: With four straight wins, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre once again have sole possession of first place in the International League. The team has a game and a half advantage over Toledo and have the highest run differential (+40) in the league.

CODY STRONG - The RailRiders have gone 4-0 in games where Cody Poteet was the starter and in fact, he has given his team the victory in all five appearances this summer including his outing with New York. Poteet leads SWB in earned run average, lowering his to 1.74 on the season with just four walks and 20 total strikeouts.

HITTING HEROS - The offense has gone back-to-back-to back contests with double digit hitting counts, tallying eleven on Friday and Saturday and thirteen last night. It was the second time this season they have recorded a baker's dozen in hits. Both T.J. Rumfield and Luis Gonzalez led the offense with three knocks apiece. The RailRiders amassed nine hits in their victory on Wednesday night.

PITCHING PROWESS- The RailRiders pitching staff has the lowest earned run average in all of Triple-A baseball with a 3.51. They have also allowed the least amount of runs with 99 this summer, ten fewer than the next team. The starters hold a 3.45 ERA and the relievers have combined for a 3.55 ERA in 119 innings. They are also second in saves with nine total.

DO NOT WALK THIS WAY- SWB has issued just eleven walks in five games this week to Durham. It is the second lowest by a staff this week and their just 100 in total on the season are in the bottom ten in Triple-A baseball. The RailRiders have also not issued an intentional walk this summer.

RUMFIELD RAKES- T.J. Rumfield has had a successful start to his Triple-A career, batting .308 in 10 games with SWB. Rumfield has recorded a dozen hits, including five doubles. The lefty has already raked in nine runs and scored six of his own.

GOING WITH GÓMEZ- Starter Yoendrys Gómez recorded his longest outing of the season in his last start earlier this week. Gómezgot the call on Tuesday versus Durham allowing no runs in his season-high three and a third innings of work. It was also the most pitches he has thrown in an outing with 60 offerings. The Yankees #17 prospect tied a season-high six strikeouts while allowing no runs on a pair of hits and a walk. He even picked off a runner.

DURBINVILLE: Caleb Durbin has off to a great start this season, leading the team in hits with 28 and runs batted in with 21.. The right-hander is batting .295 after recording his ninth multi-hit contest of the season. Durbin also leads the team with a dozen steals. The righty has played at second, short, third, in left field, and in center field. He was originally drafted by Atlanta in 2021 but was traded to New York along with Indigo Diaz for LHP Lucas Luetge.

