Keller and Berroa Promoted to White Sox Sunday

April 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(ALLENTOWN, PA) -- The Charlotte Knights announced three roster moves on Sunday, April 28.

RHP Brad Keller had his contract selected by the Chicago White Sox and RHP Prelander Berroa was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today.

With today's promotions, the Knights have now sent 13 players to Chicago this season. Those players (in order of their promotion) are: OF Robbie Grossman (4/5), INF Lenyn Sosa (4/6), LHP Jared Shuster (4/8), OF Oscar Colás (4/10), INF Zach Remillard (4/12), RHP Justin Anderson (4/12), RHP Nick Nastrini (4/15), RHP Jonathan Cannon (4/16), INF Danny Mendick (4/22), OF Tommy Pham (4/26), OF Rafael Ortega (4/26), RHP Brad Keller (4/28) and RHP Prelander Berroa (4/28). Last season, 25 players were promoted to Chicago from Charlotte.

Keller, 28, went 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in three starts (16.0 IP) with the Knights this season. He was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a free agent on March 8 and invited to Major League Spring Training as a non-roster invitee. A native of Snellville, GA, Keller posted a 3-4 record with a 4.57 ERA in 11 games (nine starts) over 45.1 innings pitched with the Kansas City Royals last season. In parts of six seasons in the majors - all with the Royals - Keller owns a 38-53 record with a 4.27 ERA over 150 games (114 starts) in 679.0 innings pitched.

Berroa, 24, posted a 1-2 record with an 8.74 ERA in 11 games out of Charlotte's bullpen this season (13 SO/11.1 IP). He was acquired by the White Sox in a trade with the Seattle Mariners on February 3, 2024.

Additionally, RHP Jonathan Cannon was also optioned to Charlotte (Report TBD). He went 0-1 with a 7.24 ERA in three starts with the White Sox this season (13.2 IP). With the Knights, Cannon is 0-0 with 2.79 ERA in two starts this season over 9.2 innings pitched. He has compiled 11 strikeouts over that span. Cannon entered the season ranked as the number nine prospect in Chicago's system by Baseball America.

International League Stories from April 28, 2024

