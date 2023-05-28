Robson Stays Hot, But Big 6th Sinks Monarchs

OCONOMOWOC, Wisc. - Jacob Robson hit his third home run in as many games, but it wasn't enough for the Kansas City Monarchs Sunday in an 11-2 loss to the Lake Country DockHounds at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

Robson and Dylan Rosa both hit solo home runs for Kansas City, but Lake Country (4-10) took control in an eight-run sixth inning to salvage the final game of the weekend series.

The Monarchs (8-7) are still 7-2 over their last nine games. They play Lincoln next in a three-game road series starting Monday night at 7:05 p.m.

Robson's home run opened the scoring in the top of the third inning. It was his third blast of the year after solo shots on Friday and Saturday.

Lake Country took the lead in the fourth with a three-run inning, including a two-run homer from Pat DeMarco.

Rosa's homer to lead off the fifth put Kansas City within a run.

The DockHounds pulled away in the sixth inning. Monarchs starter Dalton Moats allowed a solo homer from DeMarco to open the frame, then a single, walk, and single to load the bases. Carlos Sanbabria then came in to relieve Moats.

Sanabria walked in a run, then allowed a bases-clearing double to Nick Banks. Two batters later, Marcus Chiu hit a three-run homer to make it 11-2 DockHounds.

The Monarchs did not register a hit for the remainder of the game against DockHounds reliever Keisy Portorreal.

Beaux Bonvillan pitched the seventh and eighth innings for the Monarchs, allowing no runs on two hits and striking out two.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs travel to Lincoln to face the Saltdogs on Memorial Day at 7 p.m. Starters for the series opener are still to be announced.

