Lincoln Holds off X's to Claim Series

SIOUX CITY, IA - It was a rough loss for the Sioux City Explorers (10-5) who took the 4-3 loss against the Lincoln Saltdogs (6-9)Sunday evening after a double-digit victory yesterday. The X's saw a fantastic four-for-four game from Delvin Zinn, but the rest of the offense kept quiet. The Saltdogs scored all their runs in the first three innings, but they were enough to get the job done.

X's starter Solomon Bates (2-1) struggled out of the gate, walking the first two batters then allowing a Luke Roskam RBI single before an Aaron Takacz two-RBI double. Sioux City followed up putting runners on first and second with one out off Saltdogs starter Zach Keenan (1-0), but Vince Fernandez sent a line drive right to first baseman Yanio Perez, who stepped on the bag for the unassisted double play. Bates pitched much better in the second, allowing a two-out double and walk but keeping the inning scoreless. The X's only baserunner came from an error by second baseman Nate Samson, but no run came home. The Saltdogs grabbed one more run in the third inning with a Matt Goodheart RBI single that followed a Yanio Perez double. Despite Delvin Zinn's double for the Explorers, no run was scored.

Bates came into his own in the fourth inning, pitching three up, three down, but the X's still couldn't claw back, stranding Vince Fernandez and Chase Harris on base. Bates continued to look strong in the fifth, issuing a walk before the X's finally got on the board with a 2-run homer from Matt Lloyd who was 11-16 in the previous four games. Brandon Brosher relieved Bates in the next inning, and he threw a shutout inning despite allowing runners on second and first. Lincoln also went to the bullpen in the sixth, as Carter Hope went three up, three down for the Saltdogs.

Nate Gercken came to the mound in the seventh inning and issued a walk, but no run crossed. The X's cut the deficit to one after a Jake Sanford sacrifice scored Jack Kelly following his triple. Kent Hasler pitched for the X's in the eighth, holding back the Saltdogs once again. The X's had a chance in the bottom half of the inning, but they left Vince Fernandez stranded at third after a leadoff double. Sean Rackoski came in for Sioux City in the ninth, taking them down one-two-three. The Saltdogs eventually took the series 2-1.

