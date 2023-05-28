Number 9 Collects Hit in 9th Straight Game

Oconomowoc, Wis. - A fantastic Sunday afternoon at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park ended in an 11-2 victory for the Lake Country DockHounds over the Kansas City Monarchs. The win salvaged the final game of the series. The DockHounds used an 8-run 6th inning to propel them to the victory. Eleven runs and thirteen hits for the Lake Country offense in addition to solid outings on the mound by both Ryan Hartman and Keisy Portorreal paced the Hounds this afternoon.

Hartman started the game on the mound for Lake Country in his return from the injured list. The lefty went 5 innings, allowing 4 hits and 2 runs (2 earned), walking 3 and striking out 5 to pick up the win. In relief, Portorreal got a rare 4 inning save. Keisy retired 12 of the 13 hitters he faced, the only blemish being a HBP in the 9th inning.

Offensively for the DockHounds in the victory, the hitting success carried throughout the lineup. So much so, that every single hitter in the Lake Country lineup reached base at least once. From the leadoff spot, Nick Banks went 2 for 4, with a 3-RBI double in the 8-run 6th. After a two homer night, from Nick Banks Saturday, Pat DeMarco took his turn this afternoon. DeMarco blasted a two-run homer in the 3rd, and followed that up with a solo shot his next at-bat, in the 6th. Additionally, Marcus Chiu extended his hitting streak once again, as it now sits at 9 games after a three-run homer in the 6th inning.

With the win this afternoon, the DockHounds improve to 4-10 overall on the season. With the loss, the Monarchs fall to 8-7. Next up for Lake Country is a quick 4-game road trip to Geneva, Illinois to face the Kane County Cougars.

Tomorrow's first-pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Memorial Day. After an off-day Tuesday, the DockHounds will play in a doubleheader Wednesday before the series finale with Kane County on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The Hounds will then return to Oconomowoc for another 6-game homestand against Winnipeg and Fargo-Moorhead beginning Friday, June 2nd.

