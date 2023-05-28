Goldeyes Down Canaries to Take Series

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes won their third straight series Sunday afternoon as they edged the Sioux Falls Canaries 3-2 at Shaw Park.

The Goldeyes (8-7) opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning when Dayson Croes came in to score on a double play ball off the bat of Max Murphy.

Winnipeg took a 2-0 lead in the third frame as Javeyan Williams crossed the plate on a Keith Torres groundout to second base.

Sioux Falls (6-10) tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the sixth inning on Hunter Clanin's two-run double to centre field that scored Darnell Sweeney and Mike Hart.

The Goldeyes moved back in front in the bottom of the seventh inning when Najee Gaskins was awarded the plate on a balk charged to Canaries reliever Jerryell Rivera, making the score Winnipeg 3 Sioux Falls 2.

Travis Seabrooke started for the Goldeyes in an opener role and worked two scoreless innings on three hits while striking out a pair. Luis Ramirez (2-1) pitched the remaining seven innings for Winnipeg and was credited with the victory. He allowed two runs - both earned - on five hits and struck out ten batters, a season-high for the Goldeyes. Ramirez walked three.

Rivera (0-1) was charged with the loss in relief of Sioux Falls starter Mitchell Walters, who gave up two earned runs on just four hits over six innings of work. Walters struck out four and walked four.

Croes' hit streak reached 11 games when he led off the bottom of the first inning with a two-bagger to left field.

Winnipeg now travels to Rosemont, Illinois where they will open a six-game road trip with the first of three against the Chicago Dogs on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Lefty Tyler Jandron (1-1, 3.21 ERA) will start for the Goldeyes while Chicago is expected to counter with southpaw Jake Dahlberg (2-1, 1.55 ERA). All the action can be heard on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca.

The Goldeyes return home to Shaw Park Tuesday June 6 when Chicago pays a return visit to Winnipeg.

For information on Goldeyes season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

