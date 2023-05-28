Birds Drop Series Finale at Winnipeg

Winnipeg, MB - The Sioux Falls Canaries allowed just five hits Sunday afternoon but dropped the rubber match of their three-game set with Winnipeg 3-2 at Shaw Park

The Goldeyes scored a run in both the first and third innings and held a 2-0 lead until the sixth when Hunter Clanin tied the game with a two-out, two-run single.

Winnipeg went back in front in their half of the seventh inning on a bases loaded balk but the Birds escaped the jam with no further damage.

Sioux Falls managed to put runners at first and second base with one out in the top of the ninth before a pair of strikeouts ended the game.

The Canaries finished with eight hits, led by two each from Jordan Barth and Mike Hart. Mitchell Walters allowed two runs on four hits over six innings and struckout four but did not factor into the decision.

Sioux Falls is now 6-10 and returns to action Tuesday night in Fargo.

