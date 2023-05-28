Milkmen Shutout the RedHawks to Close Series

FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Milwaukee Milkmen closed their quick three-game homestand with a resounding win over the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks Sunday afternoon.

Final Score: Milwaukee Milkmen 8, Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 0.

Milwaukee struck first in the game scoring Reggie Pruitt Jr. who created a run by drawing a walk, stealing second, then advanced to third on an error by the Fargo-Moorhead catcher. Pruitt Jr. then scored on a double by Miguel Gomez to take a 1-0 lead in the first.

Christian Young then set the pace from the mound, going six innings, allowing no runs on three hits, and striking out nine on the day.

Milwaukee then took advantage of a big sixth inning where the team was able to draw seven total walks and added two base hits to increase their lead to eight over the Redhawks. The inning saw three batter step to the plate twice.

Juan Echevarria and Nate Hadley then pitched the final three innings of the game and continued the defensive dominance as they combined for just one hit, one walk, and five more strikeouts as the Milkmen closed the game 8-0.

"It's always good to go on the road after a win," Milkmen manager Anthony Barone said of the team's performance. "Obviously all games are big games but now the series at Gary these are some important games."

The Milkmen will now head down to Indiana to take on the Gary SouthShore RailCats for a four-game series that includes a Memorial Day doubleheader tomorrow. The Milkmen will then stay on the road to play the Chicago Dogs before returning to Franklin Field to take on the Kane County Cougars on Tuesday the sixth. We hope to see you at Franklin Field soon!

