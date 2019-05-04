Robert's Stellar Performance Overshadowed in Loss

May 4, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Some late Birmingham Barons (11-18) runs weren't enough in an 11-4 loss Saturday night to the Chattanooga Lookouts (14-13) at Regions Field.

Eight Chattanooga runs over the last four innings helped Chattanooga tie their season high with 11 runs. It was the most runs and hits (15) given up by Barons pitching this season.

Leading off the second inning, Brantley Bell cranked his third homer of the season to left and put Chattanooga on top 1-0. The Lookouts would pad their lead two innings later, with run-scoring base hits from first baseman Mitch Nay and catcher Chris Okey, to push the lead to 3-0.

The Barons got as close as two runs, when Ti'Quan Forbes plated two in the sixth on a two-RBI single to cut the deficit to 4-2. After a slow start to the season, Forbes has found his grove. Coming into the game, Forbes was batting .310 in his last nine games on nine hits.

After Barons starter Bernardo Flores departed, the Barons bullpen struggled. In the seventh-eighth, they allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits, two walks, a wild pitch and a passed ball.

Luis Robert, the Chicago White Sox No. 4 ranked prospect, legged out an infield single to lead off the Barons first inning. It was his first Double-A hit and he finished the night an impressive 4-for-5 with a double and his third four-hit game of his young career.

The last two Barons runs came in the seventh, with a Yermin Mercedes sacrifice fly to score Laz Rivera and a wild pitch that brought home Robert from third.

The Barons finish the series with Chattanooga at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday from Regions Field. Right-hander Felix Paulino (3-3, 3.10 ERA) will get the start for the Barons and make his fifth start of the season.

WJOX-AM 690 will be the home of the Barons on Sunday. Fans can tune into the Coca-Cola Pregame Show starting at 3:45 p.m.

The Birmingham Barons are the proud Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The Barons will open the home portion of their 2019 season, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of Michael Jordan's lone year in baseball, against the Tennessee Smokies at 7:05 p.m. April 10 at Regions Field. For ticket information, game schedule, promotions calendar or additional information about Regions Field, please visit barons.com or call (205) 988-3200.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.