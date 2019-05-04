Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, May 4 at Mississippi

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play at the Mississippi Braves in Saturday's 7:05 p.m. ET contest. RHP Jorge Guzman (1-2, 4.62 ERA) makes the start for the Shrimp against Mississippi RHP Ian Anderson (1-1, 3.52 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

JACKSONVILLE FALLS 4-2 AT MISSISSIPPI

Bryson Brigman smacked three hits on Friday, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp faltered 4-2 to the Mississippi Braves from Trustmark Park. The Jumbo Shrimp broke open a scoreless tie in the fifth inning when Brigman scored on a Brian Miller sacrifice fly. Brigman's RBI single in the sixth inning put Jacksonville ahead 2-0. However, Mississippi rallied in a four-run bottom of the sixth. Drew Waters collected an RBI base hit to put the Braves on the board before an error scored another run to tie the game at two. Later in the frame, Andy Wilkins doubled in a pair of Mississippi runs to put the Braves up for good at 4-2. Jeff Kinley, Elvis Araujo and Tyler Stevens combined for 2.1 scoreless innings of relief for the Jumbo Shrimp.

SIERRA MOUNTAIN

Jacksonville outfielder Magneuris Sierra compiled a Double-A best 14-game hitting streak from April 5-20, and a 17-game on-base streak from April 5-24, the second-best such run this season in the Southern League. Entering play on Saturday, the San Cristobal, Dominican Republic native has reached base in 22 of his last 24 games, slashing .337/.402/.402 with four doubles, one triple, three RBIs, nine walks and one hit-by-pitch during this span. On the campaign, Sierra is tied for fourth in the Southern League leader in hits (31), fifth in batting average (.323) and seventh in on-base percentage (.387). The 23-year-old has utilized a contact-oriented approach behind his great speed; Sierra has the circuit's eighth-highest ground ball rate (58.8 percent) and eighth-lowest strikeout rate (13.2 percent). He ranks 19th in wRC+ (130).

IS IT HOW YOU START?

In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 2-13 record and 5.33 ERA over 81.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 41 walks (4.7 BB/9), 78 strikeouts (8.7 K/9) and 84 hits allowed (9.3 H/9). However, the last nine games, a span in which Jacksonville has gone 5-4, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching. Over these last nine games, Jacksonville starters have combined for a 5-4 record and 2.79 ERA (16 ER in 51.2 IP). Jumbo Shrimp starters have walked 19 (3.3 BB), fanned 38 (6.6 K/9) and yielded 41 hits (7.1 H/9) over this run.

BROKEN BATS

Jacksonville went 4-2 in six games from April 23-28, plating a total of 35 runs in those contests (5.8 per game). However, in the four affairs since then, all defeats, the Jumbo Shrimp have tallied a grand total of four runs. Part of the issue for Jacksonville has been a lack of extra-base hits during this poor stretch of offense. Over the last four games, the Jumbo Shrimp have totaled just three extra-base hits. Jacksonville, which ranks last in Double-A with only eight home runs on the season, hasn't homered in four straight games.

WE HEART JAX

Heading into play on Saturday, Jacksonville has lost eight of their last nine road games. The club's 2-10 road record bests only the Springfield Cardinals' (St. Louis Cardinals) 1-12 mark at the Double-A level. In 15 home games at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville, the Jumbo Shrimp are 8-7 and have batted .246/.308/.325 (.633 OPS). The club has posted a 2.85 ERA and yielded just 99 hits (6.6 H/9) in 136.0 innings. However, on the road, Jacksonville is slashing .213/.280/.281 (.561 OPS), totaling a 4.67 ERA with 109 hits surrendered (9.3 H/9) in 106.0 frames.

NO STEALS FOR YOU

Jumbo Shrimp catchers have teamed to form a dynamic defensive backstop trio this season. Santiago Chavez's nine men caught stealing places in a tie for second in all of the Double-A level. Additionally, as a team, the Jumbo Shrimp have gunned down 18 potential base stealers, ranking second in Double-A and tied for sixth out of 120 teams in Minor League Baseball. Jacksonville's 42.9 percent caught stealing rate ranks eighth in Double-A.

A FEATHER IN HIS CAP, SOARING TO A GOOD YEAR

Jacksonville outfielder Corey Bird has quietly put together a strong few weeks at the plate. The Marshall University product has hits in 13 of his last 16 starts, batting 17-for-53 (.321/.368/.377) with a double, triple, three RBIs, four walks and five stolen bases during that span. A native of Elkview, W.V., Bird's seven steals on the season tie for third in the Southern League. Bird is posting the best line drive rate of his career (25.5 percent), with his 49.0 percent ground ball and 25.5 percent fly ball rates representing respective career-lows.

