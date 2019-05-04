Patrick Sandoval Promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake

May 4, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mobile BayBears News Release





MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Los Angeles Angels announced Saturday that left-handed pitcher Patrick Sandoval has been promoted from the Double-A Mobile BayBears to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Sandoval, 22, made nine appearances, eight starts, for the BayBears over the past two seasons and went 1-3 with a 2.50 ERA. This year, Sandoval was among league-leaders with 32 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched, an average of 14.4 per nine innings. He fanned a career-high 11 batters in five scoreless frames on April 14 at Mississippi.

In 64 professional games, 49 starts, Sandoval has a 16-14 record with a 3.47 ERA, 88 walks, and 317 strikeouts. He made a start for the Angels in a March 26 exhibition game at Dodger Stadium to wrap up the Spring Training schedule.

The Mission Viejo, California native was acquired by the Angels last year on July 26 in a trade with the Houston Astros for catcher Martin Maldonado. Sandoval tossed 14 2/3 scoreless innings with Class A Advanced Inland Empire and allowed just three runs in 19 2/3 innings with Mobile to finish the season. He set a career-high with 145 strikeouts and walked just 29 batters in 122 1/3 innings. Sandoval did not allow a run for 33 innings from June 9 to July 16, and then he pitched 21 1/3 consecutive scoreless frames from July 22 to August 23.

Sandoval is the No. 12 prospect and No. 4 pitching prospect in the Angels organization, according to MLB Pipeline. This is the first time Sandoval has been promoted to Triple-A in his career.

The BayBears continue a five-game road series against the Montgomery Biscuits Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv (Montgomery feed, subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on MobileBayBears.com, the TuneIn app, and the MiLB First Pitch app, with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 5:45 p.m.

The BayBears return home Monday and host a total of 70 home dates through Labor Day, September 2. The new BayBears Pass is available, featuring a general admission ticket to every BayBears game at Hank Aaron Stadium for only $19.97 per month. Season ticket packages and partial plans are also available, featuring a 7-game plan and a 12-game option to guarantee bobbleheads and receive tickets to select fireworks nights. Individual game tickets can be purchased online at MobileBayBears.com or by calling 251-572-BEAR (2327).

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.