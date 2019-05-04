Patrick Sandoval Promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake
May 4, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mobile BayBears News Release
MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Los Angeles Angels announced Saturday that left-handed pitcher Patrick Sandoval has been promoted from the Double-A Mobile BayBears to Triple-A Salt Lake.
Sandoval, 22, made nine appearances, eight starts, for the BayBears over the past two seasons and went 1-3 with a 2.50 ERA. This year, Sandoval was among league-leaders with 32 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched, an average of 14.4 per nine innings. He fanned a career-high 11 batters in five scoreless frames on April 14 at Mississippi.
In 64 professional games, 49 starts, Sandoval has a 16-14 record with a 3.47 ERA, 88 walks, and 317 strikeouts. He made a start for the Angels in a March 26 exhibition game at Dodger Stadium to wrap up the Spring Training schedule.
The Mission Viejo, California native was acquired by the Angels last year on July 26 in a trade with the Houston Astros for catcher Martin Maldonado. Sandoval tossed 14 2/3 scoreless innings with Class A Advanced Inland Empire and allowed just three runs in 19 2/3 innings with Mobile to finish the season. He set a career-high with 145 strikeouts and walked just 29 batters in 122 1/3 innings. Sandoval did not allow a run for 33 innings from June 9 to July 16, and then he pitched 21 1/3 consecutive scoreless frames from July 22 to August 23.
Sandoval is the No. 12 prospect and No. 4 pitching prospect in the Angels organization, according to MLB Pipeline. This is the first time Sandoval has been promoted to Triple-A in his career.
The BayBears continue a five-game road series against the Montgomery Biscuits Saturday at 6:05 p.m.
