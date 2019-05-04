Generals Gameday: May 4 at Tennessee

Jackson Generals (14-13)

vs. Tennessee Smokies (14-13)

Friday, May 3 | 6:00 pm CT | Smokies Stadium

Game 28 | Road Game 19 | First Half Game 28

Generals Starter: RHP Sam Lewis (1-2, 2.35 ERA)

Opponent Starter: RHP Cory Abbott (2-1, 2.86 ERA)

LAST GAME: The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, bounced up from a lackluster showing on Thursday to pulverize the Tennessee Smokies 16-9 on Friday evening. The victory at Smokies Stadium snaps a three-game slide for Jackson (14-13), who climbed into a tie for second place in the SL North with Tennessee (14-13).

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Generals right-hander Sam Lewis has only completed five innings once this year, but he has held opponents to a .210 batting average over 23 innings of work. Lewis has struck out 25 while walking 12, holding one of the 10 highest marks in both K/9 (9.78) and BB/9 (4.70) among SL starters. His most recent outing against Tennessee lasted just 4 1/3 innings (3 ER allowed). Cory Abbott, whom Tennessee will start on Saturday, had a strong start against the Generals on April 16 (5 2/3 IP, 1 ER) ruined by a lousy bullpen. He's thrown six innings in each of his last two starts, striking out 11 with a pair of walks.

SWEET 16: The Generals have scored 16 runs twice now this season, the highest total in the Southern League through May 3. To date, no other SL team has scored even 13 runs on two occasions in 2019. Both 16-run games for Jackson have come against the Tennessee Smokies. Jackson is one of only two teams nationwide to reach the 16-run plateau twice through the season's first month - the other, Triple-A Albuquerque, got to 17 twice in April.

