Fox, McKay Lift Biscuits, 7-2

May 4, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release





MONTGOMERY, Ala. - After a lengthy rain delay on Star Wars Night, the Biscuits (18-10) overpowered the Mobile BayBears (12-16) and won their fifth-consecutive series by a score of 7-2 on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The force was strong with Biscuits starter Brendan McKay (1-0) who worked six innings of one-run ball, scattering just three hits, striking out seven, and walking just one batter en route to the lefty's first Double-A victory.

Lucius Fox opened the bottom of the first with a lead-off homer, hammering his second of the year over the right field wall off BayBears starter Luis Madero (0-2) to make it 1-0. Fox was back at it in the second as the Biscuits put up a four-spot, sparked by the shortstop's two-run triple down the right field line. A Miles Mastrobuoni RBI-groundout and a Jesus Sanchez RBI-double completed the four-run inning and had the Biscuits rolling, 5-0.

The BayBears would score on a wild pitch in the third, and added their only other run on a moonshot of a home run by Jhoan Urena in the ninth. Before that, Brett Sullivan extended his hitting streak to a team-leading 12 games with a double in the eighth, and a Robbie Tenerowicz two-run single added some insurance.

The Biscuits will aim to make it four out of five against the BayBears and eight out of 10 wins on the home stand on Sunday when it will be a bullpen day for Montgomery and a Cinco de Mayo celebration at Riverwalk Stadium at 2:05 PM CT.

