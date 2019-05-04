Fox, McKay Lift Biscuits, 7-2
May 4, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release
MONTGOMERY, Ala. - After a lengthy rain delay on Star Wars Night, the Biscuits (18-10) overpowered the Mobile BayBears (12-16) and won their fifth-consecutive series by a score of 7-2 on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium.
The force was strong with Biscuits starter Brendan McKay (1-0) who worked six innings of one-run ball, scattering just three hits, striking out seven, and walking just one batter en route to the lefty's first Double-A victory.
Lucius Fox opened the bottom of the first with a lead-off homer, hammering his second of the year over the right field wall off BayBears starter Luis Madero (0-2) to make it 1-0. Fox was back at it in the second as the Biscuits put up a four-spot, sparked by the shortstop's two-run triple down the right field line. A Miles Mastrobuoni RBI-groundout and a Jesus Sanchez RBI-double completed the four-run inning and had the Biscuits rolling, 5-0.
The BayBears would score on a wild pitch in the third, and added their only other run on a moonshot of a home run by Jhoan Urena in the ninth. Before that, Brett Sullivan extended his hitting streak to a team-leading 12 games with a double in the eighth, and a Robbie Tenerowicz two-run single added some insurance.
The Biscuits will aim to make it four out of five against the BayBears and eight out of 10 wins on the home stand on Sunday when it will be a bullpen day for Montgomery and a Cinco de Mayo celebration at Riverwalk Stadium at 2:05 PM CT.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from May 4, 2019
- Fox, McKay Lift Biscuits, 7-2 - Montgomery Biscuits
- Lookouts Take Series with a Wet Win - Chattanooga Lookouts
- Robert's Stellar Performance Overshadowed in Loss - Birmingham Barons
- Anderson Strikes out 11 as M-Braves Win Fourth Straight - Mississippi Braves
- Homers Fall Short in 6-3 Loss on Saturday - Jackson Generals
- May the "4's" be with You - Tennessee Smokies
- M-Braves Top Shrimp 2-0 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Patrick Sandoval Promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake - Mobile BayBears
- Generals Gameday: May 4 at Tennessee - Jackson Generals
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, May 4 at Mississippi - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Wahoos Win Wild One 10-8 over Biloxi - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Generals Smash Hatch, Smokies in 16-9 Rout - Jackson Generals
- One Home Run Does Not Make a Win - Chattanooga Lookouts
- Waters Goes 4-For-4 in Mississippi's Third Straight Win - Mississippi Braves
- Lookouts Power Past Barons Behind Big Second Inning - Birmingham Barons
- Extraordinary Comeback Falls Short as Pensacola Defeats Biloxi 10-8 - Biloxi Shuckers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Montgomery Biscuits Stories
- Fox, McKay Lift Biscuits, 7-2
- Biscuits Hold off BayBears, 7-5
- Biscuits Fall to BayBears, 3-1
- Biscuits Turn Three, Beat BayBears, 3-1
- Reyes Silences Barons, 3-2