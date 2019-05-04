Lookouts Take Series with a Wet Win
May 4, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
With a rain storm that stalled the beginning of last night's 11-4 win in Birmingham, it kept a steady wetness on the Barons efforts. Lookouts bats slugged, tapped and hit line drives for a season high fifteen hits. Five players had two hit games while Alfredo Rodriguez nailed three. Tejay Antone held the Barons to six hits and two runs with his third win of the season. The win put the Looks above .500 for the first time this season. Game five Sunday has LHP-Scott Moss (1-1,4.91) on the mound against the Barons RHP-Feliz Paulino (3-1,3.10). Hear the game with broadcast start at 4:45 on 98.1 The Lake and at MiLB.com.
