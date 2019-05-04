Lookouts Take Series with a Wet Win

May 4, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release





With a rain storm that stalled the beginning of last night's 11-4 win in Birmingham, it kept a steady wetness on the Barons efforts. Lookouts bats slugged, tapped and hit line drives for a season high fifteen hits. Five players had two hit games while Alfredo Rodriguez nailed three. Tejay Antone held the Barons to six hits and two runs with his third win of the season. The win put the Looks above .500 for the first time this season. Game five Sunday has LHP-Scott Moss (1-1,4.91) on the mound against the Barons RHP-Feliz Paulino (3-1,3.10). Hear the game with broadcast start at 4:45 on 98.1 The Lake and at MiLB.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.