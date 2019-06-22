Robert Homers in Third Straight Game as Barons Rout Lookouts
June 22, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Luis Robert homered for the third consecutive game to pace the Birmingham Barons (28-44) in an 11-2 rout of the Chattanooga Lookouts (38-34) on Saturday night at AT&T Field.
Robert, who became the first Barons player to homer in three straight contests since Seby Zavala accomplished the feat between May 7-9, 2018, filled up the box score in the win. The White Sox top-ranked prospect collected three hits, three RBI, scored twice and stole a pair of bases.
The nine-run victory represented Birmingham's largest win margin of the season, besting its previous high of six runs April 21 and June 3 against Jackson.
Including Robert's three-hit night, seven players in the lineup recorded multi-hit efforts in the game, while eight scored at least one run.
Luis Gonzalez got the Barons on the board in the opening frame when he delivered a two-RBI double to left. Gonzalez reached base three times in the game and has hit safely in four of the past six contests.
The Barons extended their lead to 6-1 in the fourth after an RBI-double from Alfredo Gonzalez, run-scoring single off the bat of Laz Rivera and Robert's two-run blast.
Two more runs in the fifth courtesy of Blake Rutherford (RBI-double) and Robert (RBI-single) put the game out of reach at 8-1.
A two-run triple from Rivera and RBI-single from Nick Madrigal pushed the Barons into double digits in the ninth inning.
The offensive onslaught backed a strong start from right-hander Lincoln Henzman (W, 1-2), who earned his first victory at the Double-A level. Henzman, ranked as the No. 25 prospect in the White Sox system according to MLB Pipeline, scattered four hits across five innings of work and surrendered just one run.
Left-hander Kodi Medeiros and right-handers Danny Dopico and Mauricio Cabrera combined to allow just one run in the final four innings to seal Birmingham's first win of the second half.
Saturday's game endured a 1 hour, 12 minute rain delay before it resumed play with nobody out in the bottom of the second.
The Barons will look to pull even in the five-game series Sunday afternoon when they send left-hander Matt Tomshaw (2-3, 1.85) to the mound against Lookouts right-hander Johendi Jiminian (2-2, 3.38).
First pitch is set for 1:15 p.m. CT at AT&T Field and the game will be broadcast via WJQX-FM 100.5. Coverage will begin at 1 p.m. with the Coca-Cola Pregame Show.
