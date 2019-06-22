Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, June 22 vs. Pensacola

June 22, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp host the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in Saturday's 6:35 p.m. contest from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The Jumbo Shrimp are celebrating the oldest anniversary in the history of Minor League Baseball with the 4,000th anniversary of the humble noodle on Ramen Noodle Appreciation Night presented by 121 Financial and Union Home Mortgage. The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a special Jumbo Shrimp flavor ramen noodle pillow. The Jumbo Shrimp will also have Jumbo Shrimp flavored ramen noodles available for purchase in the concessions stands and special noodle-themed contests all night long. Following the game, fans can enjoy a special Saturday Night Fireworks show presented by 121 Financial and Union Home Mortgage.

EARLY ONSLAUGHT DRIVES WAHOOS BY SHRIMP

Riley Mahan homered for the second straight game on Friday, but the Pensacola Blue Wahoos blitzed the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 8-1. The clubs traded jabs in the first inning, with Lewin Diaz lining an RBI single for Pensacola in the top of the first and Mahan launching a solo shot to tie the game in the bottom of the first. The Blue Wahoos put together a two-out rally in the second. An Alex Kirilloff single coupled with an error plated a pair of runs. Diaz and Whitefield each followed with RBI singles to make it 5-1. A Travis Blankenhorn double in the third pushed the Pensacola advantage to 6-1. Blankenhorn added an RBI single in the fifth and Whitefield cashed in another RBI two-bagger in the eighth to widen the gap to 8-1.

FLORIDA MAHAN

Jacksonville infielder Riley Mahan has crushed home runs in each of his first two games with the club, becoming the first Jumbo Shrimp player this season to launch long balls in back-to-back games. The former Kentucky Wildcat has now launched 11 round-trippers in his career, with just nine in his first 176 professional contests. As a club, Jacksonville ranks 119th out of the 120 full-season squads in Minor League Baseball with just 22 homers on the campaign. Interestingly, of those 22 bombs, 15 have been hit at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

NOT YOUR AVERAGE JOE

In 11 games from May 28 through June 8, Jumbo Shrimp infielder Joe Dunand hit just 6-for-45 (.133) at the plate, dragging his season batting line down to .208/.275/.262. However, in the 10 games since then, the Miami native is 13-for-33 with five doubles, one home run, three RBIs and three walks to slash .394/.444/.636. The N.C. State product has sliced his strikeout rate from 29.7 percent with Jacksonville last season to 23.9 percent this year.

SO BABY PULL ME CLOSER

Throughout every level in the history of baseball, nearly every team can expect to go about .500 in games decided by one or two runs. However, the Jumbo Shrimp have gone a combined 13-27 (.325) in games determined by two runs or fewer. Interestingly, eight of the Jumbo Shrimp's last 10 games have been decided by no more than two tallies.

WE ALL START SOMEWHERE

In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 3-13 record and 5.44 ERA over 91.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 49 walks (4.8 BB/9), 89 strikeouts (8.8 K/9) and 91 hits allowed (9.0 H/9). However, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching over the last 52 games. During this stretch, Jacksonville starters have combined for a 2.87 ERA (96 ER in 301.0 IP). Jumbo Shrimp starters have walked 88 (2.6 BB/9), fanned 248 (7.4 K/9) and yielded 246 hits (7.4 H/9).

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER THAN THE SWORD

The Jumbo Shrimp relievers saw their scoreless innings streak end at 15 during Friday's game, but the club's bullpen has had an excellent run over the last eight games. Over those last eight contests, Jacksonville relief pitchers have tossed 28.2 innings with just three runs against for a 0.94 ERA. During this eight-game span, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has collectively allowed just 13 hits (4.1 H/9) while fanning 30 (9.4 K/9) against eight walks (2.5 BB/9).

DEFENSE AGAINST THE DARK ARTS

In the first 51 games of the season, Jacksonville committed 40 errors, a figure that ranked in the middle of the pack in the Southern League. The Jumbo Shrimp have followed that up with just 13 miscues in the last 21 games, and the club's season total of 53 now places in a tie for the third-fewest in the circuit. Moreover, Jacksonville has also displayed a strong range factor as evidenced by the club's defensive efficiency, which simply measures how many batted balls put into play that are turned into outs. The Jumbo Shrimp have posted a .718 defensive efficiency, a figure that ranks second in the Southern League. In fact, Jacksonville's defensive efficiency is so strong that it would also rank sixth in the major leagues.

SHRIMP SKEWER

Masking a run of good pitching recently, the Jumbo Shrimp yielded eight runs yesterday, their most since June 10... Neighbors of Jacksonville in the South Division have stampeded the Jumbo Shrimp this season. Jacksonville has unluckily posted a 13-29 mark against fellow South Division clubs. In comparison, the Jumbo Shrimp are 16-14 when kicking it against the North Division.

