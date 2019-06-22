Hernandez to Jacksonville, Lopez to Jupiter

June 22, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins announced a pair of transactions that impact their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 6:35 p.m.

Catcher Mike Hernandez has been transferred from rookie level Batavia to Jacksonville. Hernandez caught three games for the Muckdogs, hitting .111 (1-for-9) with no home runs and no runs batted in. Hernandez also played earlier this season with High-A Jupiter, where he caught 19 games and hit .164 with no home runs or runs batted in. Hernandez, 24, is a native of Miami, Florida, and was signed by the Marlins as a non-drafted free agent in 2017 after playing collegiately at Nova Southeastern.

In a corresponding move, catcher B.J. Lopez has been transferred from Jacksonville to High-A Jupiter. Lopez has caught 12 games for Jacksonville, hitting .194 with no home runs and one run batted in.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 23 active players, and a revised roster is attached.

Jacksonville hosts Pensacola at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. RHP Sixto Sanchez (2-3, 3.08 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp against Blue Wahoos LHP Charlie Barnes (0-1, 4.26 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and jaxshrimp.com.

The Jumbo Shrimp are celebrating the oldest anniversary in the history of Minor League Baseball with the 4,000th anniversary of the humble noodle on Ramen Noodle Appreciation Night presented by 121 Financial and Union Home Mortgage. The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a special Jumbo Shrimp flavor ramen noodle pillow. The Jumbo Shrimp will also have Jumbo Shrimp flavored ramen noodles available for purchase in the concessions stands and special noodle-themed contests all night long. Following the game, fans can enjoy a special Saturday Night Fireworks show presented by 121 Financial and Union Home Mortgage.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.