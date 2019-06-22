Generals Gameday: June 22 at Mobile

Jackson Generals (40-32 Overall, 1-1 Second Half)

Vs. Mobile BayBears (28-42 Overall, 1-1 Second Half)

Saturday, June 22 | 7:05 pm CT | Hank Aaron Stadium

Game 73 | Road Game 38 | Second Half Game 3

Generals SP: RHP Joel Payamps, 1-2, 3.86 ERA

Opponent SP: RHP Luis Madero, 3-3, 3.79 ERA

LAST GAME: Mobile, Ala. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, ran out of gas in a 9-7 defeat against the Mobile BayBears on Friday. The loss at Hank Aaron Stadium marked the first time Jackson (40-32) had dropped a game to Mobile (28-42) in seven meetings this season, evening the present series at 1-1.

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Right-hander Joel Payamps got a raw deal in his previous outing, recording a quality start in the First Half's final game while taking a loss in a 4-0 shutout. Payamps has struggled with left-handed hitters this year, allowing them to hit .350 against him. Mobile will counter with Luis Madero, who has allowed seven earned runs in 9.1 innings thrown in June. Madero did not face the Generals in their May series.

MARK UP: Outfielder/first baseman Mark Karaviotis who won Midseason All-Star honors in the California League this year for Visalia, batted .286 with 33 RBI while helping them to an eye-popping 44-22 mark. He's already making waves at Jackson since his call-up to begin the Second Half, belting his first Double-A homer last night and driving in multiple runs.

Karaviotis at JXN: 3-9, 2 R, HR, 4 RBI (thru 6/21)

ROCKY RELIEF: After losing lefty Lucas Luetge to Triple-A on May 30, the Generals' relief corps has looked thinner. Luetge was promoted after appearing in a league-high 22 games with a 1.08 ERA and 20 scoreless appearances. Since Luetge's exit, 17 of Jackson's last 46 calls to the 'pen have resulted in runs allowed.

