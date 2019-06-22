File Outduels Anderson for First Double-A Win

BILOXI, MS - In a night where he was matched up against the #26 prospect in all of Minor League Baseball, RHP Dylan File (W, 1-0) turned in an extraordinary performance to pick up his first Double-A win as the Biloxi Shuckers (43-30, 2-1 2nd half) topped the Mississippi Braves (34-38, 1-2) 5-2 on Saturday night at MGM Park.

File ran into trouble in the first but quickly settled down. The righty allowed a one-out double to Drew Waters before Ryan Casteel singled to center, scoring Waters to put the M-Braves up 1-0. File responded by retiring 15 of the final 17 batters that he faced, not surrendering a walk while striking out six over six innings of work. Including his final two outings with the Carolina Mudcats, File is now 3-0 in his last four starts, allowing three earned runs in 26.0 innings of works.

The Shuckers offense reclaimed the lead for their starter in the bottom of the first inning. Bruce Caldwell lofted a single to right and Michael O'Neill drew a walk against RHP Ian Anderson (L, 5-5), bringing up Patrick Leonard. With a full count, Leonard launched a three-run homer to left, his seventh home run of the season, to drive in three and give the Shuckers a 3-1 edge. It was the second consecutive at bat with a three-run homer for Leonard, who hit a go-ahead three-run blast for the Shuckers in the eighth inning on Friday night.

Biloxi added on another run in the fourth with some help from File at the plate. Max McDowell singled to right with one out and File moved McDowell into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. Luis Aviles Jr. tucked a single inside of the right-field line, sending home McDowell to put Biloxi up 4-1.

Dillon Thomas finished the scoring for the Shuckers in the sixth with a solo home run to right, his fifth of the season, to extend Biloxi's lead to 5-1.

The M-Braves did get back a run in the top of the seventh on an RBI single by Alejandro Salazar. RHP Nate Griep (S, 15) was summoned from the bullpen in the eighth and tossed two innings to pick up the save, allowing just one baserunner on a hit-by-pitch while striking out three.

Looking to win the series, the Shuckers will send RHP Trey Supak (8-2, 1.91) to the mound against M-Braves LHP Kyle Muller (4-3, 2.58) for a 2:35 pm first pitch at MGM Park. It's Salute Sunday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, with $8 Reserved Level tickets and $10 Dugout Box tickets available for active and retired military personnel. Arrive early for pregame player autographs from 1:45 to 2:15 presented by Allegiant Air and stick around after the game for postgame catch on the field.

