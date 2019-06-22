Saturday, June 22 at Biloxi Shuckers| 6:35 Pm CT | MGM Park

Game #72: Mississippi Braves (1-1, 34-37) at Biloxi Shuckers (1-1, 42-30) | 6:35 pm | MGM Park

Streak: L1, W 4 of 6

Home/Road: 17-18/17-19

Starting Pitchers: RHP Ian Anderson (5-4, 2.85) vs. RHP Dylan File (0-0, 0.00)

Standings: Mississippi (T-2nd, SL South, -1.0), Biloxi (T-2nd, SL South, -1.0)

Current Series: 3 of 5 (1-1)

vs. Biloxi: 2019 (2-5, 21 games) All-Time (46-50), at MGM Park (22-27)

Radio: Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 103.9 FM WYAB and on TuneIn Radio

TV: MiLB.TV

Social Media:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Today's Roster Moves: N/A

Today's Game: The M-Braves continue the first series of the second-half at Biloxi on Saturday night at MGM Park. The Magnolia State rivals meet 21 times this season. The Shuckers return to Trustmark Park for a series, July 4-9 and the clubs will meet again at MGM Park, Aug. 23-27.

All-time the M-Braves are 46-50 against the Shuckers since 2015 and 22-27 in games played at MGM Park. The M-Braves are 2-5 against the Shuckers this season.

top pitching prospect on the mound: Atlanta Braves No. 3 overall prospect RHP Ian Anderson leads the Southern League and is second in AA baseball with 93 strikeouts over 14 starts and ranks T-7th in the league in wins (5), 4th in opponents' batting average (.201), 9th in innings pitched (72.2), and 8th in ERA (2.85). The 21-year-old has won three-straight starts and is 3-0 with a 1.53 ERA, 23 strikeouts, 7 walks in June...Over his last six starts since May 19, is 3-1 with a 1.70 ERA, 11 walks and 46 strikeouts.

last time out: RHP Jasseel De La Cruz delivered 7.0 innings of one-run baseball, on two hits retiring 16 of 20 batters to end his outing, striking out nine and walking five in a no-decision. Biloxi's Pat Leonard hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth inning to give the Shuckers a 4-2 win. RF Tyler Neslony led the way on offense going 3-for-4 while CF Cristian Pache was 2-for-4.

NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL HIGH QUALITY H20:OF Drew Waters went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's Southern League All-Star Game. So far this season, the Woodstock, GA native has recorded nine three-hit and three four-hit games and has a league-best 27 multi-hit games. Waters leads all of Double-A baseball with 95 hits (next closest with 89, also 3rd in MiLB), 149 total bases, 23 doubles and 36 extra-base hits. Waters leads the league in eight categories, AVG (.333), hits (95), doubles (23), triples (8), XBH (36), TB (149), OPS (.899) and runs (42). He is 2nd in slugging (.523).

27-game on-base streak and 15-game hit streak: Waters is on a season-high and 2019 Southern League best 27-game on-base streak that began on May 23, batting .390 (41-for-105) with eight doubles, six triples, two home runs, 13 RBI, 18 runs, seven walks and .439 OBP. He is also on a 15-game hitting streak that began on June 4, batting .426 (26-for-61) with six doubles, two triples, two home runs, nine RBI, nine runs, four walks and a .470 OBP. The streak is the longest by an M-Brave this season and longest active streak in the Southern League, one shy of Brian Miller of Jacksonville's 16-game hitting streak, May 17-June 4.

the atlanta braves top prospect:OF Cristian Pache ranks among the top 10 in the Southern League in 11 different offensive categories: AVG (.302, 5th), Hits (77, 3rd), doubles (18, T-2nd), triples (5, T-3rd), XBH (32, 2nd), TB (132, 2nd), slugging (.518, 3rd), OPS (.879, 4th), HR (9, T-8th), runs (36, T-10th) and RBI (41, T-3rd). Pache has hit five of his nine home runs in June.

Pache is also riding a season-high 11-game hitting streak that began on June 8, batting .375 (15-for-40) with four doubles, three home runs, 11 RBI, eight runs, four walks and .444 OBP. He's also on a 15-game on-base streak that began on June 4, batting .352 (19-for-54) with four doubles, five home runs, 15 RBI, 11 runs, eight walks and .444 OBP.

DON'T LET THE LAST NAME FOOL YOU: RHP Jeremy Walker logged the first three saves of his career in an All-Star first half. In 16 appearances, including one start this season and over 54.2 IP, he has 51 strikeouts and just three walks.

all-stars: The M-Braves had seven All-Star selections for the June 18 game at Biloxi. Outfielders Cristian Pache and Drew Waters are joined by pitchers Ian Anderson, Tucker Davidson, Jason Hursh Kyle Muller and Jeremy Walker.

davidson dealing: Over 14 starts, LHP Tucker Davidson leads the league with a 1.61 ERA, is 5th in opponents' batting average at .206 and 8th in strikeouts with 72 and 10th in WHIP at 1.21.

MULLER TIME: LHP Kyle Muller has six quality starts over his last nine outings. Muller is 2nd in the league with a .188 opponents' batting average, is 3rd in strikeouts (86), 9th in innings pitched (73.2) and 10th in ERA (3.18).

11 ATL top 30 prospects on the active roster: In the May 14 MLB Pipeline ranking update, OF Cristian Pache is the new No. 1 prospect for the Braves and No. 17 prospect in their top 100. There are 12 total top 30 prospects on the M-Braves roster: RHP Ian Anderson (3, #31 overall), OF Drew Waters (5, #64 overall), C William Contreras (7), LHP Joey Wentz (10), LHP Kyle Muller (11), OF Greyson Jenista (13), LHP Thomas Burrows (16), LHP Tucker Davidson (19), INF C.J. Alexander (IL - 20) RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (23), and INF Ray-Patrick Didder (27).

MADE IN MISSISSIPPI: RHP Huascar Ynoa made his MLB debut on on June 16 becoming the 144th M-Braves alum to go on to play major league baseball. OF Austin Riley (5/15/19), C Alex Jackson (4/7/19) and RHP Jacob Webb (4/16/19) as MLB debuts this season for alums.

Young guns: The roster contains seven players that are 21-years-old, or younger. OF Drew Waters is the youngest (20, 12/30/98), followed by OF Cristian Pache (20, 11/19/98), RHP Ian Anderson (21, 5/2/98), C William Contreras (12/24/97), LHP Kyle Muller (21, 10/7/97), LHP Joey Wentz (21, 10/6/97) and RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (21, 6/26/97).

hammer time: Jackson, MS native Chris Maloney "Hammer" returns for his second season as M-Braves manager. Maloney, 57, the seventh skipper in franchise history attended Jackson's St. Joseph High School and went on to play collegiate baseball at Mississippi State University, graduating in 1983.

During his first season in 2018, Maloney guided the M-Braves to a 67-71 record, boasting a 38-30 mark in the second half of the season, missing out on the playoffs by just one game in the standings. Maloney enters 2019 ranked eighth among active minor league managers with 1,417 wins (1,417-1,321 overall record, .518 winning percentage) and has guided his clubs to winning records in 11 of 21 seasons and league championships in 1993 (Savannah Cardinals, South Atlantic League) and 2009 (Memphis Redbirds, Pacific Coast League).

