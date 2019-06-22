BayBears Best Jackson, 6-3, Take Series Lead

June 22, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Mobile, Ala. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, fell victim to a strong opposing bullpen for the second night in a row, dropping a 6-3 decision to the Mobile BayBears at Hank Aaron Stadium. The loss puts Jackson (40-33) down two games to one in the series, allowing Mobile (29-42) to win back-to-back contests for just the second time in June.

Joel Payamps (1-3, 5.03 ERA) allowed the BayBears to gain ground in the first inning with a lead-off double and a two-out RBI single that cut the Jackson lead to 2-1. Innings two and three gave him no trouble at all, but a pair of hits opened the fourth frame, including a two-run thunderclap from Brendon Sanger to tie the game at 3-3. More two-out damage came in the fifth, when an RBI double by Jack Kruger scored Jahmai Jones to give Mobile the edge at 4-3. Things got worse in the sixth, as Payamps allowed a pair of two-out singles to thicken the soup. A throwing error by catcher Dominic Miroglio conceded a run to make the score 5-3, and Payamps was forced to depart after giving up an RBI single to Connor Justus to make the deficit 6-3.

The 11 total hits allowed by Payamps were the most against him since last August at Triple-A Reno. Cameron Gann and Kevin McCanna turned the final pages without incident, tossing two and one-third scoreless innings after Payamps' departure.

Jackson's offense once again lit their fuse in the first inning, but it didn't burn very long. Three top-of-the-first walks by Mobile's Luis Madero (4-3, 3.97 ERA) led to a pair of Jackson runs, including a bases-loaded walk to Jamie Westbrook and a sacrifice fly by Jazz Chisholm. A Westbrook sacrifice fly in the third inning gave Jackson a 3-1 advantage, but Madero, Dario Beltre, and Adam Hofacket (S, 3) retired the next 14 Generals in order, keeping the visitors off base entirely in the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh frames. The Generals brought the potential tying run to the plate in the eighth and ninth without scoring.

In an underwhelming offensive effort, Jeffrey Baez and Pavin Smith were the only Generals with multi-hit games, while Westbrook chipped in multiple RBI. The Generals failed to record an extra-base hit, finishing 0-for-5 with men in scoring position.

NEXT GENERALS GAME:

2:05 pm CT Sunday (6/23) at Mobile BayBears

Hank Aaron Stadium - Mobile, Ala.

RHP Bo Takahashi (4-3, 3.60 ERA) vs. RHP Jeremy Beasley (3-3, 3.34 ERA)

BROADCAST: Mobile BayBears Baseball Network

TICKETS

UP AND COMING AT

THE BALLPARK:

June 30-July 3:

Generals vs. Montgomery Biscuits (AA, Tampa Bay Rays)

...featuring

the Generals' Independence Day Celebration (July 3), with special fireworks!

For tickets and more information about the Generals, dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.