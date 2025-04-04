Robert Church Hero HL vs. CGY

April 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video







Robert Church scores THREE, but it's not enough as the Rush fall to the Roughnecks 10-6

Church Highlights

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.