Roadrunners Take Down Gulls, 3-2

April 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls fell to the Tucson Roadrunners 3-2 in a shootout Sunday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego. San Diego's overall record now stands at 24-32-8-1.

Andrew Agozzino netted his 20th goal of the season, his third straight 20-goal campaign. It marks the third time in franchise history that San Diego has had multiple 20-goal scorers (also Glenn Gawdin, 22) and the first since the 2018-19 season.

Josh Lopina deposited his 13th goal of the season to open the scoring, extending his AHL career high in goals.

Andrew Lucas tallied his first professional assist and point in his AHL debut.

Nathan Gaucher picked up his 14th assist of the season, giving him 2-5=7 points across his last nine games.

Brayden Tracey earned an assist, his 16th of the season. He has assists in back-to-back games (0-2=2).

Sasha Pastujov also picked up an assist, his 11th of the campaign.

Tomas Suchanek stopped 34-of-36 shots.

The San Diego Gulls begin a five-game road swing this Wednesday against the Bakersfield Condors (6:30 p.m. PDT; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Center Andrew Agozzino

On the difference between tonight and last night's game:

Much better game by us. More complete game. We had a good chance to win. It was a tough break on that faceoff goal late in the third period, but more than enough in every aspect of the game to win.

On line shuffles and finding himself with two new linemates:

Sasha and I played together a little bit and we somehow always kind of find a way to play well together. With Judd, I played with him earlier in the year and he's so easy to play with because he's just such a smart player. He makes it easy on his centermen, being able to talk out there and just be in the right spots for me.

On his 20th goal of the season:

It's good. I mean, I kind of expect myself to produce and do that coming into the season. So, it's always nice when one like that goes in, for a 20th or a 10th, kind of like a milestone, but obviously, it's better to do it and win.

On Andrew Lucas and Konnor Smith:

Great poise by (Lucas) making some plays out there, holding onto the puck, obviously a great pinch on the goal to keep the puck in. Konnor obviously, his reach stands out and his physicality, but he also made some great puck plays, not just last night, but tonight too.

On preparing for Bakersfield Wednesday:

Take time off tomorrow, kind of rest and relax, and then get back to practice on Tuesday and get ready for Bakersfield. We have a lot of hockey coming in a short amount of time. So, we just got to kind of be ready.

Assistant coach Jason Clarke

On how the team rebounded after a tough loss:

I mean we had a lot of looks, a lot of good offensive chances. We kept a lot of their chances to the outside, so I thought it was a big improvement on the attention to detail on the defensive side. We controlled their speed a lot tonight and I thought we did a really good job through the neutral zone. We were able to get a lot of really good looks in the offensive zone. You got to tip the cap to their goalie, he played outstanding tonight. He was definitely their first star and probably the main reason they got two points tonight.

On Andrew Lucas:

I thought he played really well. Any time you're coming from college hockey and play in the American League, it's a big step. I thought he did a really good job of settling in and making some easy plays real early in the game. Didn't complicate things and as the game went on you could see him start to get a little bit more confidence as the game progressed. So, as for a first game out of college hockey, I thought he played a really good game.

On if new faces in the lineup complicates the pairings:

We'll want to make sure that Konnor Smith's first game played was with Hagg and then we wanted Lucas to be able to play with Hagg as well. Hagg's got a great veteran presence. He's got a lot of games under his belt, played a lot of NHL games, and Hagger's is just a consummate professional. He was so good to all the rookies all year, but was really good with Konnor Smith last night, and again, was very helpful for Lucas to settle in. So, Bob had a lot to do with both those guys' success in their first game.

On preparing for Bakersfield Wednesday:

I think we just need to continue to compete every day. Not making the playoffs is not a fun thing, but you have got to be able to have some pride and continue for guys to play well and finish the season. Guys need to understand that the season is not over, and we just need to continue to develop and play as hard as we can every night.

