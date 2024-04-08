WhiteOut Tucson Single Game Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

April 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - Tucson Roadrunners single game tickets and playoff passes are on sale now.

Playoff Passes include the same great seat for every playoff game at highly discounted prices compared to single game tickets and can be purchased at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Playoffs.

Single Game Tickets for the team's first three games are on sale now at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Whiteout. Dates and times will be announced soon.

The Roadrunners currently hold second place in the Pacific Division at 83 points with a 39-23-3-2 record. They are tied with Ontario in points who also have 83 points, but Tucson owns one more regulation win; while Colorado trails by two points at 81, Abbotsford by four at 79 points and Bakersfield and Calgary by five at 78 points. Tucson must stay within the top four spots of the Division to host the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Tucson has not hosted a playoff game since May 4, 2018, when the team was in the Division Semifinals versus the Texas Stars. In those same playoffs the Roadrunners defeated the San Jose Barracuda in the first round in a best-of-five series.

The Roadrunners host the Colorado Eagles this weekend for a huge two-game series with playoff seeding implications. On Friday, Tucson offers $5 (16OZ) draft beers, discounted hotdogs and $10 college night tickets. CLICK HERE to reserve your $10 College Night Tickets in our online offer. Saturday's game will have a postgame 2023-24 season Kachina Jersey Auction and the last Rudy's Texas B-B-Q Family Pack offer of the season.

American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2024

