Tucson Roadrunners Weekend Guide: Kachina Postgame Jersey Auction

April 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Roadrunners record through 67 games: 39-23-3-2, second place in the Pacific Division, third place in the Western Conference.

Series Against The Colorado Eagles

Saturday, April 13: Tucson vs Colorado, 7:00 p.m.

The Roadrunners return home for a huge two-game series with playoff implications against the Colorado Eagles; a team who Tucson has not seen since the 8th and 9th of December. The Roadrunners have a tiebreaker lead for second place in the Pacific Division while Colorado sits at fourth just two points behind Tucson.

On Friday, April 12, the Roadrunners are offering $5 (16OZ) draft beers and discounted hot dogs along with $10 College Night Tickets. CLICK HERE to reserve your $10 College Night Tickets in our online offer.

On Saturday, April 13, the Roadrunners are hosting a postgame Kachina jersey auction with all proceeds going to Roadrunners Give Back, a branch of the Arizona Coyotes Foundation. In addition, Rudy's Texas B-B-Q packs are offered for the last game this season that includes four tickets and a $25 gift card to Rudy's HERE.

For more details and to reserve tickets visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun

