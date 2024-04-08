Bjorklund Re-Assigned to South Carolina

April 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears and Washington Capitals announced today that goaltender Garin Bjorklund has been re-assigned from Hershey to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays.

Bjorklund, 21, has appeared in 27 ECHL games with South Carolina this season, going 14-11-1 with a 3.33 goals-against average and an .882 save percentage. He earned his first professional shutout with a 36-save clean sheet on Feb. 2 at Atlanta.

The native of Calgary, Alberta was limited to one game with South Carolina last season due to an injury, and he posted his first professional win on April 15, 2023 versus Jacksonville

