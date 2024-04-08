Flames Recall Ilya Solvoyov
April 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
Ilya Solovyov has been recalled by the Calgary Flames.
Solovyov has appeared in 50 games for the Wranglers in 2023-24, notching 14 points (5g,9a) with a plus-2 rating.
In six games with the Flames this season, the 23-year-old has two assists and has averaged 14:59 of ice time.
