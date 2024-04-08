NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Calgary Wranglers

Flames Recall Ilya Solvoyov

April 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release


Ilya Solovyov has been recalled by the Calgary Flames.

Solovyov has appeared in 50 games for the Wranglers in 2023-24, notching 14 points (5g,9a) with a plus-2 rating.

In six games with the Flames this season, the 23-year-old has two assists and has averaged 14:59 of ice time.

